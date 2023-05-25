Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 Live Stream

The PGA Tour heads to Texas his week for the Charles Schwab Challenge and despite being a few days after the PGA Championship there is an excellent field for the event. Defending champion Sam Burns returns as does PGA Championship runner-up and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Viktor Hovland is looking to get over PGA Championship disappointment as well and some other big names in the field are; Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Of course PGA Professional Michael Block is also in the field after a stunning performance at the PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour is playing the John Bredemus/Perry Maxwell design for the 78th time this week and the club will undergo a $20 million renovation, led by Gil Hanse, after the tournament.

Additionally the winner of this year's event will get a 1973 Ford Bronco. Previous winners got a 1973 Dodge Challenger, a 1946 Power Wagon, and 1979 Pontiac Firebird. Below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.

Charles Schwab Challenge Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

All times EST

Thursday, May 25: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, May 26: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, May 27: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

Sunday, May 28: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise action during the week and CBS will takeover when the tournament heats up over the weekend. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

We also recommend Sling TV in the US as well. At $51 per month, Sling Blue with the Sports add-on brings NBC and Golf Channel, and it is also half price for your first month.

UK TV Schedule - 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Thursday, May 25: 5.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 26: 5.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 27: 4pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, May 28: 4pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Thursday, May 25: 11pm-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, May 26: 11pm-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, May 27: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, May 28: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Texas here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times

(Selected)

8.53am - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel (10)

9.04am - Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler (10)

9.15am - Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth (10)

9.26am - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood (10)

1.33pm - Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen (1)

1.44pm - Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis (1)

1.55pm - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa (1)

2.06pm - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson (1)

2.28pm - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody (1)

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.