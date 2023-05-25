Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the streaming details you need to watch the upcoming event in Texas.
Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 Live Stream
The PGA Tour heads to Texas his week for the Charles Schwab Challenge and despite being a few days after the PGA Championship there is an excellent field for the event. Defending champion Sam Burns returns as does PGA Championship runner-up and world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Viktor Hovland is looking to get over PGA Championship disappointment as well and some other big names in the field are; Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Of course PGA Professional Michael Block is also in the field after a stunning performance at the PGA Championship.
|Dates: May 25-28
|Venue: Colonial Country Club, Texas, USA
|Live stream: Fubo TV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The PGA Tour is playing the John Bredemus/Perry Maxwell design for the 78th time this week and the club will undergo a $20 million renovation, led by Gil Hanse, after the tournament.
Additionally the winner of this year's event will get a 1973 Ford Bronco. Previous winners got a 1973 Dodge Challenger, a 1946 Power Wagon, and 1979 Pontiac Firebird. Below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.
Charles Schwab Challenge Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
US TV Schedule - 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge
All times EST
Thursday, May 25: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, May 26: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, May 27: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
Sunday, May 28: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise action during the week and CBS will takeover when the tournament heats up over the weekend. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
We also recommend Sling TV in the US as well. At $51 per month, Sling Blue with the Sports add-on brings NBC and Golf Channel, and it is also half price for your first month.
UK TV Schedule - 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge
Thursday, May 25: 5.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, May 26: 5.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, May 27: 4pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, May 28: 4pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule - 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge
Thursday, May 25: 11pm-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Friday, May 26: 11pm-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Sunday, May 27: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
Monday, May 28: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Texas here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times
(Selected)
- 8.53am - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel (10)
- 9.04am - Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler (10)
- 9.15am - Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth (10)
- 9.26am - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood (10)
- 1.33pm - Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen (1)
- 1.44pm - Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis (1)
- 1.55pm - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa (1)
- 2.06pm - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson (1)
- 2.28pm - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody (1)
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
How to Bet on LIV Golf Washington DC
Looking to bet on LIV Golf Washington DC this week? Then OddsChecker and Golf Monthly are here to tell you how to claim the best LIV Golf betting promotions ahead of Friday's opening round!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
What Is A Flyer Lie In Golf?
You've heard the expression countless times, but do you know exactly what causes a "flyer" and how to play the shot?
By David Usher • Published
-
KLM Open 2023 Live Stream
We give you all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming event in The Netherlands.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
PGA Championship 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the Major Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
By Sam Tremlett • Last updated
-
Soudal Open 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming tournament in Belgium.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the streaming details you need to watch the upcoming designated event in North Carolina.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
DS Automobiles Italian Open 2023 Live Stream
Want a first look at the 2023 Ryder Cup course? Here are the streaming details for the DP World Tour event in Italy this week.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can stream the fifth LIV Golf event, taking place in Singapore.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Mexico Open 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast details for the upcoming tournament in Mexico.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Korea Championship 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming DP World Tour event in Korea.
By Sam Tremlett • Published