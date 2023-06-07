Bet $5 on the RBC Canadian Open, Win $200 Guaranteed With the DraftKings Promo Code

The world of golf was rocked by a huge announcement this week, but there are still tournaments to be played and bet on, and you should not bet on the RBC Canadian Open without first claiming the DraftKings promo code.

Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker we are able to bring you the best in sports betting bonuses, and we believe this is the best one you can apply to the RBC Canadian Open this week.

With the DraftKings promo code, you will bet $5, get $200 guaranteed on your favorite golfer this week at the RBC Canadian Open. Whether that be favorites like Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton, or those further down the odds board, you can lock in a guaranteed $200 bonus and keep any profits on top, if your golfer wins!

Yes, you read that correctly. Not only will your first $5 bet on the RBC Canadian Open unlock a $200 guaranteed bonus, but you will also keep your profits from your initial bet if your golfer wins!

Check out the latest RBC Canadian Open odds to see who you want to bet on this week, and then bet $5, win $200 guaranteed, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.

CLICK HERE or on the offer button below, to claim the epic bet $5, get $200 DraftKings promo code now!

Golf outrights are difficult to land hence the incredible odds you get when a winner comes through, but thanks to this DraftKings promo code, you can lock in a guaranteed $200 win with your first bet, even if your chosen golfer goes on to miss the cut!

Better still, if that chosen golfer does go on to lift the trophy on Sunday, then not only will you get a $200 bonus, but you will also keep the profits your first $5 bet.

That means you could potentially win $235 when you bet just $5 on Rory McIlroy this week, after claiming the DraftKings promo code.

So... What are you waiting for? Lock in this DraftKings promo code now by following the steps below, and then win bigger than ever before on your favorite golfer at the RBC Canadian Open!

How To Win $200 Guaranteed on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open With DraftKings

Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $200 guaranteed at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $200 Now" button below

2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration

3) Deposit $5+ into your new account

4) Bet $5+ on your favorite outright at this week's RBC Canadian Open

5) You have now unlocked an instant $200 bonus which will be paid into your account shortly. Then, if your chosen golfer wins at the RBC Canadian Open this week, you will receive all the winnings from that bet as well!

Boost Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, or Matt Fitzpatrick to 40-1 With DraftKings

Rory McIlroy is the +600 favorite this week, followed by the trio of Tyrrell Hatton (+1100), Sam Burns (+1400), and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400).

Rory McIlroy is clearly the most talented player in the field and his #3 World Ranking puts him at the top of the market. You may however want bigger odds on him to win this week, given the distractions going on the world of golf right now, and that is where DraftKings comes in.

You can bet $5, get $200 guaranteed on McIlroy to win this event, when you claim the DraftKings promo code above and place your first $5 bet on Rory to win this week's RBC Canadian Open.

If he does win, this will be three-straight RBC Canadian Open wins for Rory, but the likes of Hatton, Burns, and Fitzpatrick could all be a factor as well.

Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed on any of your favorite golfers, with this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code.