Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $365 Guaranteed on the Valero Texas Open
With the latest Bet365 promo code, you can now bet $1, win $365 guaranteed. So sign up today and win bigger on this week's Valero Texas Open!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Bet365 Sportsbook have always been a frontrunner when it comes to the best sportsbooks, especially when it came to Golf. Now though, they have taken another step forward, as their latest Bet365 promo code dwarfs any other welcome offer on the market.
New users can now bet $1, get $365 guaranteed on their first wager, even if their chosen bet goes on to lose. This means you can bet just $1 on your favorite Valero Texas Open outright this week, and effectively secure a 365-1 win guaranteed, thanks to the Bet365 promo code.
So whether you are going to bet on favorites like Tyrrell Hatton or Rickie Fowler, or you like someone else in the field to take them on, this Bet365 promo code is perfect for you.
All that is left to do is CLICK HERE or the "Claim $365 Now" button below, to secure an epic win at the Valero Texas Open.
It would be easy to be skeptical about this offer, as most of the time, when things seem too good to be true, they are.
The good news is, this Bet365 promo code is absolutely the real deal, and you will bet $1, win $365 guaranteed this week at the Valero Texas Open.
Simply sign up for Bet365 now, and not only will you gain access to the best betting platform for PGA Tour golf, but you will turn $1 into $365 guaranteed at the Valero Texas Open this week.
You could bet on an Outright winner, a Top 10, the make/miss the cut market, and more. Just simply bet $1, get $365 guaranteed, with the Bet365 promo code today.
Follow the steps below to sign up for this game-changing promotion now!
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the 'Claim $365 Now' button below, to unlock your $365 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY Valero Texas Open market of your choice
You are done! You have now fulfilled the criteria and have secured $365 worth of bonus bets, which will pay out at the conclusion of the Valero Texas Open this weekend.
Now all that is left to do is figure out how you are going to use your $365 worth of bonus bets, on next week's Masters.
Win $365 Guaranteed on Any Valero Texas Open Bet With the Bet365 Promo Code
You could bet on any player in the Valero Texas Open outright market, and effectively boost their odds to 365-1 with this promotion. So gone are the days where you have to bet on an out-of-sorts player to perform a miracle, you can now bet $1 on Tyrrell Hatton or Rickie Fowler, and get $365 in guaranteed bonuses even if they lose, thanks to the Bet365 promo code.
If it isn't one of the top two, the next two obvious picks would be Si Woo Kim and Chris Kirk, both of whom have wins already this season, and definitely like this course at TPC San Antonio. Bet $1, win $365 on either of these golfers now, with the Bet365 promo code.
If you would rather take a chance on an outsider instead, the Bet365 promo code, is still worthwhile, as it guarantees your $365 returns, even if your selection misses the cut in Texas this week.
Boost any pick to 365-1 now, with the Bet365 promo code.
Valero Texas Open Odds - This Week's Favorites on Bet365 Sportsbook
Despite a wrist injury flaring up and an early exit at last week's Match Play, Tyrrell Hatton leads the market this week on Bet365 Sportsbook. He is the form player in the field, and is a cut above a lot of the field here, but can he get it done, after last week's disappointment, and with Augusta on his mind? Hatton is +1200 to win this week, but you can boost him to 365-1 with the Bet365 promo code above.
Rickie Fowler has twice finished 17th at this course and threatened to win on his debut before a poor weekend saw him fall down the leaderboard. The former Masters runner-up needs a win this week to get an invite to Augusta, so is he worth a bet? Rickie Fowler is currently +1800 to win at Bet365 Sportsbook
It doesn't matter whether you back these two leading favorites, South Korea's Si Woo Kim, a former champion in Corey Conners, or any other player in this field. Your first $1 bet will simply secure a $365 bonus, no matter what, thanks to the Bet365 promo code!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Ballyliffin Golf Club: Glashedy Links Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
This dashing and distinctive modern links at Ballyliffin Golf Club is perfectly designed to be enjoyable by all golfers while still serving as a test to the best
By Rob Smith • Published
-
The Island Golf Club: Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
The Island gets off to a flier with a superb opener and never lets up, with major changes to the front nine further enhancing its reputation
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Valero Texas Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week’s Field
The Valero Texas Open starts this Thursday in San Antonio, TX. Johnny Covers shares his top five rankings for the Valero Texas Open.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Find Value With These Valero Texas Open DFS Picks and Targets
The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio, Texas, for the Valero Texas Open. Matt MacKay shares his best DFS picks for the Valero Texas Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Your Favorite Valero Texas Open Picks
Claim the Draftkings promo code now, and you will receive a +3000 odds boost on any player at the Valero Texas Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Valero Texas Open Odds and Betting Preview
The Valero Texas Open is this Thursday. Matt MacKay breaks the Valero Texas Open down and shares his best bets.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 Valero Texas Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA tour is in San Antonio, Texas, this week for the Valero Texas Open. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for Valero Texas Open.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 LIV Golf Orlando Betting Picks and Predictions
Looking to bet on the final LIV Golf event before the 2023 US Masters? Then read on below, for our favorite picks for this week's LIV Golf Orlando event!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Masters 2023 Betting: Odds, Picks, and Predictions For Augusta This Year
The 2023 Masters is almost upon us, and now is a great time to look at Masters 2023 betting, as we peruse up-to-date odds, and make some early picks and predictions.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed on the WGC Dell-Technologies Match Play
Claim the Bet365 promo code ahead of this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and you will bet $1, win $365 guaranteed, on your favorite player!
By Tom Jacobs • Published