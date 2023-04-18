Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf returns and this week you can now bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on your favorite LIV Golf Adelaide wager.

All you need to do is claim the Bet365 promo code and then wager just $1 on the golfer of your choice in the 48-man LIV Golf Adelaide field. Then, as soon as you wager that $1 you have unlocked the $200 bonus, which will be paid out at the end of the tournament.

Yes, you are reading that correctly. As soon as you wager $1 on LIV Golf Adelaide, you will win $200 no matter what, thanks to the Bet365 promo code.

That means when you CLICK HERE or the "Claim $200 Now" button below, you will sign up for a new Bet365 account, and essentially secure 200-1 odds on your favorite LIV Golf Adelaide wager this week!

It does sound unbelievable, but we can assure you that you are going to bet $1 and get $200 guaranteed at LIV Golf Adelaide this week.

All you need to do is claim the Bet365 promo code below and then bet just $1 on your chosen golfer this week in Australia. Then, just sit back and enjoy the golf knowing $200 will be yours no matter what!

Use this Bet365 promo code to secure a $200 bankroll in time for special events this week like the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, and more.

Follow the steps below, to claim this Bet365 promo code.

How to Claim the Bet365 Promo Code Ahead LIV Golf Adelaide

Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code

Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration

Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account

Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY LIV Golf Adelaide market

That's it! You have now unlocked $200 in bonus bets, which will be paid out at the conclusion of this event.

Win $200 Guaranteed on Any LIV Golf Adelaide Wager With the Bet365 Promo Code

With the Bet365 promo code, you will unlock a guaranteed $200 win on this week's LIV Golf Adelaide event, so what are you waiting for? Bet $1, win $200 now on Bet365 Sportsbook.

Thanks to this incredible welcome offer from Bet365 you can wager on ANY player in the LIV Golf Adelaide field, knowing $200 will be yours whether they win or not in Australia this week.

For example, you could use the Bet365 promo code to boost the favorites to 200-1, but you could also bet $1 on someone like Phil Mickelson, who just finished 2nd at The Masters alongside one of this week's favorites, Brooks Koepka.

Knowing you can bet $1 on any golfer in this field and secure a 200-1 win no matter what happens gives you the freedom to bet on ANY of your favorites this week at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on Bet365 Sportsbook this week, ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

LIV Golf Adelaide Odds - This Week's Favorites on Bet365

It is no surprise to see Australian, Cam Smith at the top of the odds board and he will lead the way this week on Bet365 Sportsbook at +1000.

Alongside Smith is Brooks Koepka who heads to Australia having finished runner-up at The Masters. You can boost either of these two from +1000 to +20000 with the Bet365 promo code.

Joaquin Niemann is +1200 and Dustin Johnson is +1400, and these two superstars round out the top four in the betting.

Other contenders such as Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, and LIV Golf Mayakoba winner, Charles Howell III are all sub-20/1 as well. Bet $1, get $200 on any of these golfers now, with the Bet365 promo code.