Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 on the Fortinet Championship, Get $365 Win or Lose
The latest Bet365 bonus code allows new users to bet $1 on the Fortinet Championship this week, and get $365 in bonus bets win or lose!
After a month's break for those who didn't feature in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour returns for the first 'regular event' of the 2023-24 PGA Tour season.
There are so many changes to the FedEx Cup this year, that is going to be hard to keep up, but this Fortinet Championship is the first event of the new Fall Series.
One thing that is not up for debate and will not cause confusion is the bet $1, get $365 Bet365 bonus code, which pays out no matter what, at this week's PGA Tour event.
So if you are a new Bet365 user, looking to place your first bet on the PGA Tour this week, then there is no better way to win on the Fortinet Championship.
Simply claim the Bet365 bonus code now, and you will bet $1 on ANY Fortinet Championship outright, and get $365 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses
CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $365 Now" button below to win no matter what, ahead of this week's event.
Fortinet Championship Preview
The Fortinet Championship will once again be held at Silverado this year, and that means the players will be very familiar with their surroundings.
This excellent course in Napa, California provides golfers with the chance to get their season off to a quick start, whilst also enjoying the luxury of wine country.
Max Homa doesn't necessarily need a quick start to his PGA Tour season like he has in the past, but he does come into this event looking for a third-straight Fortinet Championship win. He will hope to use this event as the perfect springboard for a big Ryder Cup in Rome.
The other star name in this field is Justin Thomas who needs a big week here to set up his PGA Tour season, after missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs last year. On top of that, he will be keen to show captain, Zach Johnson that he is ready to play plenty in Rome.
Boost either Max Homa or Justin Thomas to 365-1 to win the Fortinet Championship, this week's Bet365 bonus code.
How to Claim the Fortinet Championship Bet365 Bonus Code
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $365 Now button below, to qualify for this Bet365 bonus code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 Sportsbook registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at the Fortinet Championship
You have now qualified for your $365 worth of bonus bets, which wil be paid into your account as soon as the Fortinet Championship ends on Sunday.
You will either receive $365 on top of your initial winnings if your golfer goes on to win, or receive the $365 bonus bets, even if your golfer failed to make the cut...
Boost Homa, Thomas, or Theegala to 365-1 With the Bet365 Bonus Code
This Bet365 bonus code pays out $365 in bonus bets, even if your first $1 bet loses, which means you are effectively boosting your favorite player to 365-1, and guaranteeing a return.
This means you could boost Max Homa from 7-1 to 365-1 with the Bet365 bonus code.
You could also effectivley boost Justin Thomas or Sahith Theegala to 365-1, with the Bet365 bonus code, if you think they are just as likely to win as the defending champion.
It really doesn't matter who in this field you boost with the Bet365 bonus code, we are just giving you the lowest-priced players, so you can see the value this Bet365 Sportsbook promotion brings.
As long as you are betting anyone that is 365-1 or below, you are getting huge value, and a guaranted payout, thanks to the Bet365 bonus code.
If you did want to swing for the fences and bet a huge outright though, maybe someone at 500-1 and bigger, this Bet365 bonus code is still valid, as you will keep the profit on that first $1 bet, and add this Bet365 bonus to it, which would actually combine for a huge payout.
PGA Tour Bet365 Bonus Code Terms
As long as you sign up using our links above, deposit $10, and then place your $1 bet on a market bigger than -500, you will qualify for this Bet365 bonus.
The shortest odds of anyone at the Fortinet Championship are +700, and even in the prop markets you would be hard-pressed to find a bet at -500.
So bet on the Fortinet Championship with confidence, knowing you will turn $1 into $365 in bonuses, thanks to this Bet365 bonus code.
Check out Bet365 Sportsbook's site for full terms.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
