Bet $5, Win $150 on the 3M Open With the DraftKings Promo Code

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 3M Open is here, and it is the penultimate event of the 2022/23 PGA Tour Regular Season. DraftKings Sportsbook are now celebrating the end of another epic season, with this special DraftKings promo code below!

The latest DraftKings promo code will allow new users to bet $5, win $150 on ANY golfer at the 2023 3M Open. So whether you use this on favorites like Cameron Young or Tony Finau, or whether you want to bet on a longshot knowing at least $150 is coming your way no matter what, the choice truly is yours.

So what are you waiting for? Lock in a guaranteed $150 bonus right now and take the sweat out of betting on this week's 3M Open, with the DraftKings promo code.

CLICK HERE to claim the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.

You can really play your first bet on the 3M Open any way you like because this DraftKings promo code will ensure you win either way!

So you could place your first bet on the likes of Sungjae Im or Hideki Matsuyama at the top of the market, or you can bet on someone like Adam Hadwin or Lucas Glover who are in strong form, and have played this course well in the past.

No matter what happens this week, your first $5 bet will unlock a $150 bonus, as long as you sign up for DraftKings, using our exclusive DraftKings promo code, brought to you in association with OddsChecker.

Find out how more about how to claim this offer below.

How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 at the 2023 3M Open With DraftKings

Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 3M Open.

1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below

2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration

3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account

4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's 3M Open

5) You will now receive a $150 bonus minutes after placing that bet, meaning you can focus on the 3M Open, without sweating your first bet!

Win $150 Guaranteed on Cameron Young or Tony Finau With the DraftKings Promo Code

Two of the more obvious names to bet this week at the 3M Open are Cameron Young and Tony Finau, and that is why they sit at the top of the market.

Cameron Young played better than anyone from Tee to Green at the Open Championship last week, and that built on his effort at the John Deere Classic, where he was in contention.

Finau is returning to a course he won at just last year, and the defending champion's game is perfectly suited to this strong driving test. Like Finau, Young will also relish the demands of this course, and you can now bet $5, win $150 on either golf guaranteed, with the DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings PGA Tour Odds: Longshots to Win the 3M Open

There have been some big-priced winners of the 3M Open over the years, and that could continue this week, with question marks over many at the top of the market, including Justin Thomas, who needs a big fortnight to make the Playoffs.

Adam Hadwin recently lost in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and now returns to the 3M Open, where he has finished 4th, 6th, and 38th in three visits. He will look to challenge again and at +3500 he might be a good bet. Bet $5, win $150 on Hadwin guaranteed, with the DraftKings promo code.

Further down the board is Lucas Glover, who is +4500 and comes into this event in great form. He has finished 4th, 6th, and 5th in his last three events, and has also finished 7th at this course, firing a final round 62 here on debut. Win $150 guaranteed, when you place your first $5 bet on Lucas Glover to win the 3M Open.