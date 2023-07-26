Bet $5, Win $150 on the 3M Open With the DraftKings Promo Code
Win $150 guaranteed, when you claim the DraftKings promo code, and bet $5 on the latest PGA Tour event - the 3M Open!
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The 3M Open is here, and it is the penultimate event of the 2022/23 PGA Tour Regular Season. DraftKings Sportsbook are now celebrating the end of another epic season, with this special DraftKings promo code below!
The latest DraftKings promo code will allow new users to bet $5, win $150 on ANY golfer at the 2023 3M Open. So whether you use this on favorites like Cameron Young or Tony Finau, or whether you want to bet on a longshot knowing at least $150 is coming your way no matter what, the choice truly is yours.
So what are you waiting for? Lock in a guaranteed $150 bonus right now and take the sweat out of betting on this week's 3M Open, with the DraftKings promo code.
CLICK HERE to claim the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.
You can really play your first bet on the 3M Open any way you like because this DraftKings promo code will ensure you win either way!
So you could place your first bet on the likes of Sungjae Im or Hideki Matsuyama at the top of the market, or you can bet on someone like Adam Hadwin or Lucas Glover who are in strong form, and have played this course well in the past.
No matter what happens this week, your first $5 bet will unlock a $150 bonus, as long as you sign up for DraftKings, using our exclusive DraftKings promo code, brought to you in association with OddsChecker.
Find out how more about how to claim this offer below.
How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 at the 2023 3M Open With DraftKings
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 3M Open.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's 3M Open
5) You will now receive a $150 bonus minutes after placing that bet, meaning you can focus on the 3M Open, without sweating your first bet!
Win $150 Guaranteed on Cameron Young or Tony Finau With the DraftKings Promo Code
Two of the more obvious names to bet this week at the 3M Open are Cameron Young and Tony Finau, and that is why they sit at the top of the market.
Cameron Young played better than anyone from Tee to Green at the Open Championship last week, and that built on his effort at the John Deere Classic, where he was in contention.
Finau is returning to a course he won at just last year, and the defending champion's game is perfectly suited to this strong driving test. Like Finau, Young will also relish the demands of this course, and you can now bet $5, win $150 on either golf guaranteed, with the DraftKings promo code.
DraftKings PGA Tour Odds: Longshots to Win the 3M Open
There have been some big-priced winners of the 3M Open over the years, and that could continue this week, with question marks over many at the top of the market, including Justin Thomas, who needs a big fortnight to make the Playoffs.
Adam Hadwin recently lost in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and now returns to the 3M Open, where he has finished 4th, 6th, and 38th in three visits. He will look to challenge again and at +3500 he might be a good bet. Bet $5, win $150 on Hadwin guaranteed, with the DraftKings promo code.
Further down the board is Lucas Glover, who is +4500 and comes into this event in great form. He has finished 4th, 6th, and 5th in his last three events, and has also finished 7th at this course, firing a final round 62 here on debut. Win $150 guaranteed, when you place your first $5 bet on Lucas Glover to win the 3M Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Tom Lehman’s Son To Make PGA Tour Debut In 3M Open
The former World No.1’s son, Thomas, will appear on a sponsor exemption at TPC Twin Cities
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Why You Should Choose Hospitality To Watch The AIG Women's Open
Here's your chance to book one of the best seats in the house at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 10-13
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 on Cameron Young, Tony Finau at the 3M Open
Boost Cameron Young, Tony Finau, or any other golfer to 200-1 at the 3M Open, with the Bet365 promo code below!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
3M Open First-Round Leader Pick: Can Sepp Straka Start Fast?
The PGA Tour returns stateside, and 156 players will tee off Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. Trent Pruitt breaks down the first-round odds and locks in his pick for who will lead after the first 18 holes.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
3M Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s 3M Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Find Value With These 3M Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 3M Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
3M Open Odds: How to Bet on Tony Finau, Cameron Young at TPC Twin Cities
Looking to win bigger on the 3M Open this week? Then check out this how to bet guide in association with OddsChecker!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
3M Open Odds and Betting Preview
The PGA Tour is back in the U.S. for the 3M Open this Thursday. OddsChecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds from the top of the board and shares some of his best bets for this week!
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Predict the Top 5 at the 3M Open and Win $10,000 in this Free-to-Play Game
Sign up for our free-to-play game brought to you in association with OddsChecker, and play for $10,000 at the 3M Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
3M Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is now stateside after spending two weeks across the pond in the United Kingdom. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 3M Open.
By Andy Lack • Published