Kit Alexander takes the Under Armour Iso-Chill Hollen Stripe Polo out on the course to test its comfort and breathability.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Hollen Stripe Polo Review

This polo shirt sits towards the top end of Under Armour’s range in terms of price, but it’s by no means an expensive shirt by today’s standards, and there’s an impressive amount of technology packed into the design.

The most significant tech is the Iso-Chill fabric that has flattened out fibres that pulls heat away from the body to help you stay cool when you play.

You can see a faint honeycomb pattern to the fabric when you look closely, and it actually feels a little cold to the touch. It may sound a bit far-fetched but it really does seem to work.

The built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and anti-odour technology that prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes are fantastic innovations.

A lot of modern golf polo shirts are a more athletic, tighter fit, but this is designed to offer a looser fit, which is ideal if you don’t have the flat stomach of most modern tour pros. As well as the generally baggier fit around the torso, the arms are a little longer. There’s also a good amount of stretch in the fabric.

The Iso-Chill technology is also available in different designs, with a white, light green and light purple colourway also available in the Under Armour Iso-Chill Hollen Stripe Polo.