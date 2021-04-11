We take a look at what apparel, shoes and accessories the Japanese professional is wearing.

What Is Hideki Matsuyama Wearing?

Japanese professional Hideki Matsuyama currently uses several apparel brands that are not regularly seen out on Tour.

At the moment he uses Descente apparel which is an offshoot of Srixon. He also uses Asics golf shoes as well.

We do not know all that much about either brand but we believe both of them are Japanese brands that traditionally make skiing equipment in the case of Descente, and a wide variety of sports gear in the case of Asics. It appears both brands only got into the golf industry fairly recently.

Srixon Hideki Matsuyama Professional Polo

Hideki has been wearing the same striped design of polo all week at Augusta. It is part of the Hideki Matsuyama collection which is made by Descente.

Srixon Hideki Matsuyama Professional Trousers

The trousers are also part of the Hideki Matsuyama collection via Srixon.

Asics Gel-Ace Tour Golf Shoes

We are unsure what exact model of Asics golf shoes Hideki is wearing but we think they are Gel-Ace Tour’s. He has been wearing this design for some time, and in a variety of colours. For example this week at Augusta he has worn them with the Asics logo in pink and green.

Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap

As worn by Srixon Tour Players, this hat is made from performance diamond polyester and a moisture wicking fabric.

Srixon Premium Cabretta Leather Glove

We believe his glove is a Players only version of the Premium Cabretta Leather glove too. It is a flexible, comfortable and durable glove that is made from high-quality leather. It also performs well in hot and humid conditions.

Whoop Strap

Hideki is one of many golfers to also use the Whoop Strap . Other players are Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

