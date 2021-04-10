We take a look at the UniQlo apparel worn by 2013 Masters champion and former World No.1 Adam Scott

What Is Adam Scott Wearing?

2013 Masters champion Adam Scott wears UniQlo apparel.

The brand was founded back in 1949 in Ube, Yamaguchi, Japan.

Scott is UniQlo’s only high-profile golf ambassador and the Australian has actually helped design much of his attire.

He combines his UniQlo apparel with a FootJoy glove and shoes.

UniQlo Dry Pique Polo Shirt

The Dry Pique polo is made from a rare premium Supima cotton.

It is said to be a modern take on a classic polo shirt, with quick-drying technology and a gentle curve in the sleeves for a comfortable fit.

UniQlo Ultra Light Down Vest

The Ultra Light Down Vest is designed to be lightweight, easily packable, water resistant and sleek.

It’s very reasonably-priced and comes in a wide range of colours.

It’s Adam’s go-to on those chilly mornings.

UniQlo Adam Scott X Kando Ultra Light Trousers

Kando is said to be a range of thoughtfully designed jackets, trousers and suits created in collaboration with Adam Scott and Toray Industries.

The brand sayd: “This is the classic workwear look you love with brand new, innovative functionality for a refreshing and unrivalled experience of comfort.”

UniQlo Ultra Light Trousers

Developed with Adam Scott, these are high-performance pants that are ultra lightweight and super stretchy.

UniQlo Ultra Light Glen Checked Trousers

Another trouser designed with Adam Scott is the Ultra Light Glen Checked model, which is made with a refined wool-Lycra fabric that stretches for comfort.

UniQlo Two-Way Stretch Cap

We’ve seen Scott wearing a couple of different caps recently and one of them he has been pictured wearing is the Two-Way Stretch model, a simple and sporty design.

UniQlo Twill Cap

The Australian also wears the brand’s Twill hat, a baseball cap made of multi-functional fabric.

FootJoy StaSof Golf Glove

FootJoy has been making the premium all-leather StaSof since 1980 and it remains the company’s most popular glove among tour players.

It’s the Aussie’s choice out on the PGA Tour.

FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes

Adam Scott is a classic saddle shoe kind of guy and he wears the beautiful FJ Premiere Series Tarlow model, having been a FootJoy ambassador for his entire career.

Inspired by FJ’s founders, the Premiere Series is a moden take on the classic golf shoe.