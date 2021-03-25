With summer on its way, now is the perfect time to invest in some new outfits for the upcoming season. Here we take a look at the best attire available.

The Best Outfits For The New Season

The phrase ‘look good, play good’ has never been truer when playing golf. If you dress well, you’ll be a lot more confident heading to the course, which means your chances of playing great golf are increased.

But, with most things, picking appropriate attire can be difficult. Therefore, we have taken a look at the best outfits available online right now.

Take a look at the options below.

Best Caps

Titleist Tour Sports Mesh Cap

The first cap is the Titleist Tour Sports Mesh Cap which offers exceptional breathability thanks to its mesh back panels, with the ‘moisture wicking sweatband’ providing comfort in hot and humid conditions.

Nike Golf Aerobill Classic 99 Cap

The Aerobill Classic 99 Cap is constructed using a lightweight 4-way stretch fabric that allows a high-level of comfort. The breathability comes from Nike’s aerobill technology and laser perforated side panels.

J Lindeberg Angus Cap

J.Lindeberg offers high quality apparel, with the Angus Cap providing a sturdy construction for better shape retention and a mesh sweatband offering high moisture absorption. The cap also features a smart and stylish 3D embroidered logo.

Galvin Green Simon Ventil8+ Golf Cap

The Simon Ventil8+ Golf Cap features a breathable, technical polyester fabric that provides great comfort in hot summer conditions. The cap also comes with an adjustable tab closure at the back and a raised Galvin Green logo at the front.

Best Shirts

Under Armour Vanish 1Up Polo Shirt

The Vanish 1Up is constructed with a 4-way stretch for easy movement throughout your swing. UA’s microthread technology prevents the top from clinging and chafing by not absorbing sweat.

Adidas Golf Core Novelty Stripe Polo Shirt

Made with recycled material, the Adidas Golf Core top is extremely light and breathable to ensure maximum comfort on the golf course, with the chest graphic print providing a clean, modern look.

J.Lindeberg Heath Polo Shirt

Worn by the likes Viktor Hovland and Matt Wallace, the Heath offers fantastic moisture management, filtering sweat away from the body. Plus, it’s fast-drying which aids in quick sweat evaporation.

FootJoy Lisle Polo Shirt

Made with a stretch fabric construction, the Lisle provides comfort and freedom of movement during the golf swing, with the SPF 30 UV offering high protection during the summer.

Best Trousers

Adidas Golf Fall Weight Pants

Constructed with stretch fabric, the Adidas Fall Weight’s allow flexibility and movement throughout the swing. Featuring two front pockets and two back pockets, the trousers also include a water resistant finish.

RLX Ralph Lauren Stretch 5 Pocket Trousers

With a slim fit and five available pockets. The RLX trousers are constructed from a moisture wicking, stretch fabric which will keep you cool and comfortable whilst playing on the course.

Nike Golf Flex Repel Pants

Featuring Nike’s flex fabric, the Flex Repel allows for a fuller range of movements, with the famous Dri-FIT technology providing a lightweight and comfortable trouser that offers great breathability.

Puma Golf X Arnold Palmer Tab Trousers

Named after the legend himself, the Arnold Palmers are inspired by the style, life and career of the seven-time Major Champion. The trousers are constructed with a wool blend fabric which is designed to keep you dry and comfortable; the fabric is soft and breathable.

Best Belts

Adidas Golf 3-Stripe Tour Belt

The famous 3-Stripe golf belt features a clean and crisp reversible design and raised 3-stripe metal buckle to provide a smart finish.

Under Armour Webbing 2.0 Belt

The Under Armour belt is extremely versatile as you can alter the length and the comfort. It also features a sturdy and crisp metal buckle, with the Under Armour logo.

J.Lindeberg Bernhard Belt

This extremely smart belt is constructed with a braided elastic material, with leather details for long-lasting durability and performance.

Puma Golf Reversible Web Belt

The Puma belt features a one-size-fits-all design and is manufactured with a highly durable web strap that can be reversed for a different look. The belt has a metal clamp buckle and can actually be used as a bottle opener for added convenience.

Best Shoes

Under Armour Medal RST Shoes

The Medal RST shoes are extremely lightweight and have a durable rubber outsole for long-lasting performance and endurance. Thanks to the clarino microfibre, the shoes are highly breathable and waterproof.

PUMA Golf RS-G Shoes

The PUMA Golf RS-G Shoes are inspired by the popular PUMA’s RS-X3 running shoe. The golf shoe incorporates every aspect of the chunky RS styling, providing supreme comfort and support.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

The ZG21 shoe has been in the making for two years now and weighs just 13 ounces, making it lighter than many of its competitor’s models. Featuring lightstrike cushioning, the ZG21 is extremely comfortable.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Shoe

Featuring a super stylish and retro look, the Premiere series is extremely lightweight with the soles providing a firm, stable base from which to swing.