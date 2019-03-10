Sunday Trading Ebay Golf Deals
Welcome to this week's Sunday Trading deals article, featuring a number of great deals on Ebay, including £249 for a TaylorMade M3 driver, a G400 Max driver for under £250 as well plus plenty of other great savings on bags, shoes, clubs, caps, clothing and more.
Every product is brand new barring a set of Honma irons, which are used but in good condition by the looks of it.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out the best deals we have found this week below:
TaylorMade M3 Driver stiff, 9.5 degree for £249
TaylorMade M3 hybrid stiff, 19 degree, used for £99
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 hybrid for £99
Callaway Rogue driver for £303.18 - any loft, shaft flex
- BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue driver for £303.18
TaylorMade P760 Irons 4-PW, stiff for £799
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade P760 Irons for £799
Ping G400 Max 9 degree reg flex for £249.99
- BUY NOW: Ping G400 Max for £249.99
Honma 727v irons, used, 4-PW for £460
- BUY NOW: Honma 727v irons from Ebay for £460
Wilson Staff C300 Forged irons reg flex for £549
Under Armour Spieth Tour Cap for £11.95
Limited Edition TaylorMade Spider Tour Black putter for £149
Puma Ignite PWR ADAPT shoes for £74.99
Callaway Hyper Lite 1 pencil bag for £44.99
Adidas Mens Ultimate 3-Stripe Stretch Tapered Trousers for £27.99
Under Armour Men's Matchplay E Waterproof shoes for £79.99
Adidas Gore Tex waterproof jacket for £69.99
TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter for £69.99
More Ebay deals on brand new items -
- BUY NOW: Cobra Baffler T-Rail senior flex hybrid for £59.99
- BUY NOW: 9 Lamkin Crossline jumbo grips for £34.99
- BUY NOW: Wilson Staff HDX hybrids and woods for £24.99 each
- BUY NOW: Wilson Staff Harmonized Sole Grind Spin Groove wedges for £26.99
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Coolswitch glove for £9.95
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Performance Polo for £19.99
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Storm Thermal 1/4 Zip for £29.99
- BUY NOW: Callaway Mens Thermal Padded Gilet for £30
- BUY NOW: Adidas Climawarm Gridded 1/4 Zip Thermal for £44.99
Remember to check out last week's Sunday Trading for plenty of deals that will still be available.
For more deals and the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels
