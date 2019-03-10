Sunday Trading Ebay Golf Deals

In our latest Sunday Trading, we look at some great deals available on Ebay...

Welcome to this week's Sunday Trading deals article, featuring a number of great deals on Ebay, including £249 for a TaylorMade M3 driver, a G400 Max driver for under £250 as well plus plenty of other great savings on bags, shoes, clubs, caps, clothing and more.

Every product is brand new barring a set of Honma irons, which are used but in good condition by the looks of it.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out the best deals we have found this week below:

TaylorMade M3 Driver stiff, 9.5 degree for £249

TaylorMade M3 hybrid stiff, 19 degree, used for £99

Callaway Rogue driver for £303.18 - any loft, shaft flex

TaylorMade P760 Irons 4-PW, stiff for £799

Ping G400 Max 9 degree reg flex for £249.99

Honma 727v irons, used, 4-PW for £460

Wilson Staff C300 Forged irons reg flex for £549

Under Armour Spieth Tour Cap for £11.95

Limited Edition TaylorMade Spider Tour Black putter for £149

Puma Ignite PWR ADAPT shoes for £74.99

Callaway Hyper Lite 1 pencil bag for £44.99

Adidas Mens Ultimate 3-Stripe Stretch Tapered Trousers for £27.99

Under Armour Men's Matchplay E Waterproof shoes for £79.99

Adidas Gore Tex waterproof jacket for £69.99

TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter for £69.99

More Ebay deals on brand new items -

