Sunday Trading Ebay Golf Deals

Welcome to this week's Sunday Trading deals article, featuring a number of great deals on Ebay, including £249 for a TaylorMade M3 driver, a G400 Max driver for under £250 as well plus plenty of other great savings on bags, shoes, clubs, caps, clothing and more.

Every product is brand new barring a set of Honma irons, which are used but in good condition by the looks of it.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out the best deals we have found this week below:

TaylorMade M3 Driver stiff, 9.5 degree for £249

TaylorMade M3 Driver Review

TaylorMade M3 hybrid stiff, 19 degree, used for £99

Callaway Rogue driver for £303.18 - any loft, shaft flex

Callaway Driver, Callaway Rogue Driver

TaylorMade P760 Irons 4-PW, stiff for £799

TaylorMade P760 Irons Revealed

Ping G400 Max 9 degree reg flex for £249.99

Honma 727v irons, used, 4-PW for £460

Wilson Staff C300 Forged irons reg flex for £549

wilson C300-forged iron

Under Armour Spieth Tour Cap for £11.95

Limited Edition TaylorMade Spider Tour Black putter for £149

Puma Ignite PWR ADAPT shoes for £74.99

Callaway Hyper Lite 1 pencil bag for £44.99

Adidas Mens Ultimate 3-Stripe Stretch Tapered Trousers for £27.99

Under Armour Men's Matchplay E Waterproof shoes for £79.99

Adidas Gore Tex waterproof jacket for £69.99

TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter for £69.99

More Ebay deals on brand new items -

Remember to check out last week's Sunday Trading for plenty of deals that will still be available.

For more deals and the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

