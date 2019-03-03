We've picked out the best deals on the net from this week

Sunday Trading Golf Deals Of The Week

Looking for some great golf deals? You're in the right place.

This week we've scoured the internet to find some great savings on all sorts of golfing-related items from Amazon, Decathlon, Golf Gear Direct, Puma, JamGolf and Discount Golf Store.

Included are some tempting offers on TaylorMade's 2018 M3 and M4 irons as well as over £100 off a Calvin Klein waterproof jacket, some awesome Tour bags and a pencil bag for just 18 quid.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out the best deals we have found this week below:

Calvin Klein Silent Swing Waterproof Jacket for £59.99 (Was £169.99)

Puma Suede Golf Shoes for £53 (Were £107)

Puma Men's Essential Pounce Shorts for £29 (Were £58)

TaylorMade 2018 Staff Tour Bag for £149 (Was £279)

Callaway 100th PGA Championship Bellerive Ltd Edition Bag for £249 (was £399)

Callaway GBB Epic Staff Tour Bag 2017 for £199 (Was £299)

Odyssey Staff Bag for £215.99 (Was £299)

Callaway Pencil Bag for £52.74 (Was £84.95)

TaylorMade M4 Driver R/H 10.5 Regular for £249.99 (Was £329.99)

TaylorMade M3 Irons Reg Flex 5-SW for £499.99 (Were £639.99)

TaylorMade M4 Irons Graphite 5-PW for £449.99 (Were £619.99)

Cleveland RTX-1 56 Degree Wedge for £39.99 (50% off)

Cobra King F7 Irons - Reg Flex 5-GW for £299.95 (Were £546)

Cobra King F7 Driver (Reg or Stiff, adjustable loft) for £165 (Was £279 originally)

Yonex Ezone Elite Irons - Reg Flex 5-SW for £299.95 (Originally £630)

Longridge Pencil Bag for £18.17 (Was £24.95)

Galvin Green Edison Long Sleeve Thermal Top for £41.95 (Was £59.95)

Note: Sizes small, large, XL and XXL. No medium.

Mizuno Rainfit Gloves (Pair) for £12.95 (Were £25)

OGIO Cirrus MB Stand Bag for £79 (Was £179)

Note: Red and Black versions only

Adidas Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Men's Tapered Trousers for £27.99 (Were £63.59)

Callaway/Odyssey Men's Tour li Polo for £20.45

Note: Sizes S, M and L £20.45, XL £45.54 and XXL £30.94

Cruiser Golf CR-3 3-Wheel Push Trolley for £44.99

Cruiser CR-Lite Stand Bag Red/Black or Grey/Black for £34.99

TaylorMade Quiver Golf Bag for £61.20 from Amazon

TaylorMade 2018 TP5 Balls for £31.39 (Were £49.99)

Golf Training Aid Grip £9.90 (Was £14.99)

Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Edition 3 Pack of Balls for £9.99

TaylorMade Pro Stand Bag for £53.54 (Was £109)

Wilson Staff DX2 Soft Balls - One Dozen for £15.34 (Were £19.99)

Mizuno Men's Windproof Jacket for £35.17

Sizes Small and Medium: £35.17, Size Large: £44.55

Tiger Woods Picture and Printed Autograph for £7.99

TaylorMade RORY 5-Piece Junior Set Aged 4+ for £224.10 (Was £299)

COMOTS Practice Net for £24.99

TaylorMade Players Duffle Bag for £55.60 (Was £69.99)

Wilson Staff D300 Hybrid for £79.99

Specs available for £79.99: Stiff shaft 19 and 22 degrees, Senior shaft 25 degrees

PGA Tour Golf Towel for £6.99 (Was £11.99)

