Take a look at the new golf collection from Nike and music artist Drake.

Nike Launches NOCTA Golf Collection

In 2020 music artist Drake announced his new Nike sub-label called NOCTA, a brand name that is a direct reference to Drake’s nocturnal creative process.

Speaking at the time he said; “I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was,” he said. “I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

Well in 2021 he has expanded this further by introducing the NOCTA Golf Collection, which is a testament to Drake’s admiration for the game, fuelled by childhood rounds with his uncle, Steven Sher.

The collection consists of apparel and accessories designed to help players transition and adapt from the course to the road.

Spanning 10 pieces, including eyewear, the NOCTA Golf collection combines NOCTA’s design ethos, with Nike’s cutting-edge technology.

Check out some of the pieces below…

NOCTA Golf Track Jacket

NOCTA Golf Mock-Neck Top

NOCTA Golf Jacket

NOCTA Golf Polo

NOCTA Golf Crew Neck Top

NOCTA Golf Vest

NOCTA Golf Pants

NOCTA Golf Cap

NOCTA Golf Sunglasses

The NOCTA Golf collection releases on September 23 on SNKRS, NOCTA.com, and at select retailers.

