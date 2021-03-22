Take a look at some of the best Spring Sale deals on Amazon UK at the moment.

Amazon UK Spring Sale – Get Prepared For Golf’s Return

Golf is returning very soon in England so now is the time to make sure you have all the golf gear you need for that first tee shot. Have you got enough golf balls? Does your golf bag look a little bit worse for wear and you could do with a new model? Is 2021 the year to finally invest in a GPS device?

Of course whilst golf is returning soon in England, in other areas like Scotland people have been playing for a while now but the same questions apply to those people as well. There are always gaps to be filled in equipment setups.

It seems Amazon.co.uk has recognised this too because the Spring Sale has just started and there are a number of great deals on pieces of golf equipment to help players be as prepared as they can be. Below we have compiled some of the best.

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch £139.99 £99

If you are in the market for a simple GPS device then the S10 watch from Garmin is a very good choice. It has access to over 41,000 courses and provides yardages to the front, middle and back of greens, as well as hazards and doglegs. There are also three colours to choose from, it has long battery life, looks great and currently has over £40 off so this is a great deal right now. View Deal

FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves £24.74 £20.10

This is FootJoy’s top selling glove, and it’s actually the number 1 selling glove in world. Therefore given you can get nearly £5 off and free delivery, we had to include it here. We found it to be a superb hybrid glove designed for durability and performance in changing weather conditions which is especially common in the United Kingdom. View Deal

Ogio Golf Fuse Aquatech Stand Bag £199.95 £110.90

If you’re carrying your golf bag then comfort is king and this Ogio model is one of the best out there. It features in our guide on the best golf stand bags because it is durable, convenient thanks to the eight spacious pockets, and is easy to carry because of the fit disc strap system which spreads weight out evenly over the shoulders. You can get £89 off one of these right now! View Deal

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls £49.99 £32.99

The most premium golf balls can be expensive so when we see a good deal on them, we should grab it with both hands. Take these TP5’s for example. They are used by some of the best players in the world, and provide excellent performance which makes the 34% saving through Amazon so excellent. View Deal

TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Golf Bag £139 £84.99

A slightly older model but still one that will perform as exactly as you need it to. With more than £50 off it offers excellent value. It has a clever design which means all eight pockets are easily accessible when the bag is on a trolley or cart and those pockets provide ample storage for apparel and accessories. There are four colours to choose from as well. View Deal

TaylorMade Pro Stand 6.0 Golf Bag £129 £84.99

The 6.0 Stand Bag is also fantastic value with more than £44 off at the moment. With its 7-way, 9-inch top, it offers good club separation and a chance to organise your clubs in such a way as to make them easily visible and accessible. It also has plenty of pockets and the stand is robust. View Deal

TaylorMade V3 Speed Golf Ball £24.99 £17.99

Need a dozen golf balls that do the job and won’t break the bank? Well the V3 Speed balls from TaylorMade are only £17.99 at the moment. The 3-piece design also provides good distance without sacrificing control around the greens which can be a common problem for value golf balls. View Deal

Stuburt Golf Urban Flow Golf Shoes £49.99 £34.99

A model which featured in our guide on the best golf shoes for walking, the Urban Flow from Stuburt is a modern, stylish design that gives comfort thanks to the padded sections on the collar and tongue, and the midsole and insole cushioning. Given how many of us haven’t played golf in a while, and we want to play as much as possible, a comfortable pair of shoes is a must and you will get them with these shoes. Oh and we should mention they are only £34.99 right now! View Deal

