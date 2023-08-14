Win $10,000 When Predicting the Top Four at the BMW Championship

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

70 becomes 50 this week, as 20 players were eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs, after this past weekend's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Lucas Glover won for the second week in a row, as he held off Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the FedEx St Jude Championship, 7 days after winning the last regular season event of the year, the Wyndham Championship.

Will Glover finish inside the top four again this week? If you think so, put him in your top four finishers at the BMW Championship, and if you pick 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th correctly this week, you will $10,000, thanks to this free-to-play Golf Monthly x Oddschecker game.

With only 50 players to choose from this week, your chances improve, as there is a smaller pool of players to pick from, and you can tell who is in form, going into the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay beat Scott Stallings at Wilmington Country Club, with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele finishing in a tie for 3rd.

The BMW Championship returns to the 2020 venue, Olympia Fields this week, where Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson three years ago. Hideki Matsuyama finished T3 that week, so will Rahm or Matsuyama find themselves in the top four here again?

Predict the top four finishers at this week's BMW Championship, for a chance to win this Golf Monthly x OddsChecker free-to-play golf contest and the $10,000 prize!

At this stage you are no doubt raring to go, so check out the guide below, to see how you can enter the free-to-play, $10,000 Golf Monthly x Oddschecker game.

How to Enter the $10,000 BMW Championship Free-to-Play Game

Oddschecker and Golf Monthly are looking to give away $10,000 again this week, and just like last week, you only need to predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the BMW Championship.

Ready to give us the top four finishers at the BMW Championship? Then follow the steps below to sign up now.

Find out how to enter this competition with the steps outlined below!

How to Enter

1. Make your selections using the widget above - Ensure you have selected each player in your chosen finishing position e.g. 1st) Rory McIlroy, 2nd) Scottie Scheffler, 3rd) Patrick Cantlay, 4th) Jon Rahm

2. Enter your email address

3. Check your inbox and follow the instructions to create your Oddschecker account

Patrick Cantlay returns to the BMW Chamionship as defending champion this week, just days after losing out to Lucas Glover in the FedEx St Jude Championship playoff.

He beat Scott Stallings in this event last year, who will not be in the field this week, but the two that finished 3rd, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, will be!

This is a different venue this week though, and we return to Olympia Fields where Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in 2020, the latter now playing on the breakaway LIV Tour.

Two more top 6 finishers from 2020 (Joaquin Niemann and Jason Kokrak) are both on LIV as well now, but Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau are both in the field this week, and both finished top 5 here three years ago. Are either playing well enough to finish that high here again?

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm will of course top the betting market, but are Scheffler and Rahm in good enough form, after finishing 31st and 37th last week respectively?

McIlroy finished T3 last week as he continue his good form, and he will be keen to secure another win to set up a chance to win it all at East Lake.

Three Players Who Can Post a Top 4 Finish at the BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy appears to be the obvious choice this week, he finished 12th here in 2020, and maybe it is a case of just getting his position right (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th) rather than predicting if he will finish inside those places.

We don't need to tell you he could do that though, so here are three players that could break into the top four here.

Tommy Fleetwood

- Fleetwood's win-less run on the PGA Tour continues, but he keeps finding himself in the mix, and it won't take a lot for the dominoes to fall here, especially for a top-four finish. The Englishman has been one of the most reliable operators on Tour in recent weeks, and he would be a popular winner here. Let's see if he can break into the top three again.

Russell Henley - Russell Henley was in fine form before missing the cut at the Open Championship, but he's bounced back with a 2nd place finish at the Wyndham Championship and a 6th at the FedEx St Jude Championship last week, to put himself in prime position to advance to East Lake next week. Henley ranks 14th in the FedEx Cup Standings and a big week here will put him in with a shout of winning the grand prize at the Tour Championship.

Cam Davis

- Cam Davis has ripped off three-straight top 10 finishes at the 3M Open, Wyndham Championship, and last week's FedEx St Jude Championship, finishing progressively higher each week (10th, 7th, 6th). The Aussie should relish a strong driving test like Olympia Fields.

BMW Championship Free-to-Play Game Terms & Conditions

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.