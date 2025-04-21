Bill Coore And Ben Crenshaw To Design New Course At Pinehurst Resort

Just a year after the opening of the Tom Doak-designed Pinehurst No.10, it has been announced that another new 18-hole layout is coming to the resort.

Pinehurst No.11 will be designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and is anticipated to open in the fall of 2027.

Construction on the course will begin later this year on the same 900-acre site as Pinehurst No.10, Pinehurst Sandmines, which, as its name suggests, was previously mined for its reservoirs of sand. The area is located five miles south of the resort’s main campus.

The involvement of Coore and Crenshaw is particularly significant, as they restored the famed Pinehurst No.2 in 2010. They didn't disappoint and reshaped the fairways and bunkers while removing the rough but adding sand and scrub to bring it closer to Donald Ross’ original design.

That was credited with revitalizing a course that had seen better days at that point, and it went on to host the US Open and US Women’s Open four years later, with the US Open returning to the venue last year.

Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw restored Pinehurt No.2 in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the site for the new course, Coore told the official Pinehurst resort website: “It’s such a wonderful site, just because of its inherent character. That character was essentially created, not all of it is natural, but it has all been reclaimed by nature. This is land left over from all that mining from the 1930s. The spoil piles are here, and Mother Nature provided the trees, and it’s all incredible. It’s not too often you get that kind of combination, and it creates a site that is extraordinarily interesting for golf.”

The new course also promises to be markedly different to Pinehurst No.10, which is known for its elevation changes and expansive vistas, with a more dramatic layout promised when it opens in a little over two years.

The arrival of Pinehurst No.11 will be the resort’s 12th, as it also has The Cradle, a 9-hole par 3 course designed by Gil Hanse.