Golf, History and Culture In One Great Middle-Eastern Package
Rob Smith reflects on an extremely enjoyable golfing adventure in Jordan
Jordan is a beautiful and mountainous country in the Middle East, much of which is desert. It is largely landlocked other than where it borders the Dead Sea and its southernmost outlet into the Red Sea.
Packed with history, especially up in the hills at Petra and Wadi Rum, it is ideal for those wishing to combine this with golf and relaxation. Ayla is a resort in Aqaba that makes for the perfect place to stay and play. Due to its relatively more inaccessible location, the course is seldom busy with the bonus that it is therefore presented in pristine condition throughout the year.
There are film-set backdrops on either side looking to the mountains where the light constantly changes, while the Red Sea shimmers to the south. The Greg Norman design has been created with both holiday golf and competition in mind, and in 2019 it hosted the groundbreaking Jordan Mixed Masters with competitors from the Challenge, Legends and Ladies European Tours. Norman's other designs include Trump Links Ireland.
There is plenty of variety and interest all the way at Ayla Golf Club, and the 9-hole par-3 Academy course is floodlit and also great fun.
It is blessed with one of the most distinctive clubhouses in golf, and along with its luxury accommodation, Ayla makes for a pleasingly different golfing destination.
- GF: £90-£110
- Stats: Par 72, 6,656 yards
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played approaching 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Jason Day Reunites With Boyhood Coach As He Moves Into Arnold Palmer Invitational Contention
The former World No.1 has reconnected with his former coach, who he has known since he was 13-years-old, to help with his putting problems
By Michael Weston Published
-
Xander Schaffuele Extends Impressive Record On PGA Tour
The American might not be in contention going into the weekend of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but Schauffele does have a pretty special record going
By Michael Weston Published