Golf, History and Culture In One Great Middle-Eastern Package

Jordan is a beautiful and mountainous country in the Middle East, much of which is desert. It is largely landlocked other than where it borders the Dead Sea and its southernmost outlet into the Red Sea.

Petra is one of the new 7 wonders of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Packed with history, especially up in the hills at Petra and Wadi Rum, it is ideal for those wishing to combine this with golf and relaxation. Ayla is a resort in Aqaba that makes for the perfect place to stay and play. Due to its relatively more inaccessible location, the course is seldom busy with the bonus that it is therefore presented in pristine condition throughout the year.

As is the whole course, the third green is overlooked by the beautiful mountains (Image credit: Ayla Golf Club)

There are film-set backdrops on either side looking to the mountains where the light constantly changes, while the Red Sea shimmers to the south. The Greg Norman design has been created with both holiday golf and competition in mind, and in 2019 it hosted the groundbreaking Jordan Mixed Masters with competitors from the Challenge, Legends and Ladies European Tours. Norman's other designs include Trump Links Ireland.

The dramatic par-3 sixth is very well protected by water (Image credit: Ayla Golf Club)

There is plenty of variety and interest all the way at Ayla Golf Club, and the 9-hole par-3 Academy course is floodlit and also great fun.

The clubhouse pays homage to the ancient architectural heritage of the Bedouins (Image credit: Ayla Golf Club)

It is blessed with one of the most distinctive clubhouses in golf, and along with its luxury accommodation, Ayla makes for a pleasingly different golfing destination.

GF: £90-£110

£90-£110 Stats: Par 72, 6,656 yards