Is This The Loveliest Course In The Desert? I Think So
Rob Smith thoroughly enjoys a trip to Arizona's amazing Boulders Resort and Spa
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The Boulders - South Course
- GF: 18 holes: $289-$329
- Stats: Par 72, 6,726 yards
- W: theboulders.com
Scottsdale is an oasis in the Sonoran Desert that is home to an incredible variety of fascinating and different golf. Towards its northern reaches, Boulders Resort & Spa is blessed with not one but two remarkable courses. Each was designed by Jay Morrish, an architect who worked with some of the industry’s greatest including Robert Trent Jones and Jack Nicklaus.
While the North is for members and their guests, the South is a thrilling and very beautiful adventure through the rocks that is open to all. Benefitting from full bunker and greens renovations in recent times, the course runs through some prime real estate that is largely so far from the playing lines and so well screened by nature that you would hardly know it was there.
By contrast, the amazing rock formations that give the resort its name and the course its definition are very much in evidence. They are beautiful to behold and breathtaking in their stature. The star of the show is perhaps the brilliant par-5 5th with its split fairway which plays to a green towered over by Boulder Pile, but there’s endless invention, intrigue and fun all the way.
There are plenty of other really strong holes such as the par-3 7th where the back tee is actually nestled right up in the rocks.
There is also a really strong finish with back-to-back short holes at 15 and 16 before a thrilling par 4 at 17 that crosses a gulch, and finally a scenic par 5 back to a green protected by water.
With its excellent and stylish accommodation, delicious food and friendly service, the Boulders Resort and Spa is a fabulous resort, sympathetically designed in every way to fit in with its environment.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.