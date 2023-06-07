ShopRite LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Players can expect a slightly different test than what they would typically find on the LPGA Tour in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

That’s because the tournament, taking place at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey, features just 54 holes rather than the more common 72 holes, with the action playing out over three days.

One player who has found the format to her liking over the years is Canadian Brooke Henderson. She has taken part in the tournament every year since her debut on it eight years ago. Not only that, but her finishes have been more impressive with each appearance, culminating in victory in 2022 when she beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright in a playoff.

Henderson returns this year hoping to successfully defend her trophy, while Weaver-Wright also makes another appearance in the tournament in an effort to claim her maiden LPGA Tour victory.

They will face difficult competition from a field that includes former World No1 Atthaya Thitikul, who nowadays ranks sixth in the world, as well as two others in the current top 10. Georgia Hall hasn’t won since the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic, but will be hoping to put that run to an end this week, while Hyo-Joo Kim looks for her first victory since the 2022 Lotte Championship.

As well as two-time Major winner Henderson, there are other former winners of the tournament in the field too. Mel Reid claimed victory in 2020 for her sole LPGA Tour win to date, and she will be out to rediscover that form. Elsewhere, Annie Park, who won five years ago, also plays, as does the player who claimed the title the year before her, In Kyung Kim.

Others who will surely fancy their chances include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, World No.17 Ayaka Furue and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

There’s no Rose Zhang in the line-up this week. The 20-year-old lived up to the hype surrounding her by becoming the first player to claim an LPGA Tour title in her professional debut since 1951 in the Mizuho Americas Cup. However, she has opted to sit this week’s tournament out despite accepting LPGA Tour membership for her win.

There is another rising star in the field, though. Chiara Noja has achieved seven top-10 finishes on the LET this season at the age of 17, and she will surely be one to watch as the action unfolds.

Players are competing for a purse of $1.75m, with $262,500 going to the winner.

Below is the full prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

ShopRite LPGA Classic Field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Dana Fall

Maisie Filler (a)

Meaghan Francella

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Julieta Granada

Natalie Gulbis

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Aline Krauter

Ines Laklalech

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Ilhee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Maria Torres

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Laura Wearn

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang

Where Is The ShopRite LPGA Classic? The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic takes place at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey. This will mark the third LPGA tournament in the state in a month following the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club and Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National.