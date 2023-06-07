ShopRite LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Brooke Henderson defends her trophy at the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey

Brooke Henderson with the trophy after winning the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic
Brooke Henderson returns to defend her trophy in the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Players can expect a slightly different test than what they would typically find on the LPGA Tour in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

That’s because the tournament, taking place at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey, features just 54 holes rather than the more common 72 holes, with the action playing out over three days.

One player who has found the format to her liking over the years is Canadian Brooke Henderson. She has taken part in the tournament every year since her debut on it eight years ago. Not only that, but her finishes have been more impressive with each appearance, culminating in victory in 2022 when she beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright in a playoff.

Henderson returns this year hoping to successfully defend her trophy, while Weaver-Wright also makes another appearance in the tournament in an effort to claim her maiden LPGA Tour victory.

They will face difficult competition from a field that includes former World No1 Atthaya Thitikul, who nowadays ranks sixth in the world, as well as two others in the current top 10. Georgia Hall hasn’t won since the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic, but will be hoping to put that run to an end this week, while Hyo-Joo Kim looks for her first victory since the 2022 Lotte Championship.

As well as two-time Major winner Henderson, there are other former winners of the tournament in the field too. Mel Reid claimed victory in 2020 for her sole LPGA Tour win to date, and she will be out to rediscover that form. Elsewhere, Annie Park, who won five years ago, also plays, as does the player who claimed the title the year before her, In Kyung Kim.

Others who will surely fancy their chances include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, World No.17 Ayaka Furue and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

There’s no Rose Zhang in the line-up this week. The 20-year-old lived up to the hype surrounding her by becoming the first player to claim an LPGA Tour title in her professional debut since 1951 in the Mizuho Americas Cup. However, she has opted to sit this week’s tournament out despite accepting LPGA Tour membership for her win.

There is another rising star in the field, though. Chiara Noja has achieved seven top-10 finishes on the LET this season at the age of 17, and she will surely be one to watch as the action unfolds.

Players are competing for a purse of $1.75m, with $262,500 going to the winner.

Below is the full prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$262,500
2nd$165,070
3rd$119,746
4th$92,633
5th$74,559
6th$61,003
7th$51,062
8th$44,736
9th$40,217
10th$36,602
11th$33,890
12th$31,630
13th$29,642
14th$27,835
15th$26,208
16th$24,762
17th$23,498
18th$22,413
19th$21,509
20th$20,786
21st$20,064
22nd$19,340
23rd$18,618
24th$17,894
25th$17,262
26th$16,630
27th$15,596
28th$15,363
29th$14,731
30th$14,189
31st$13,646
32nd$13,104
33rd$12,562
34th$12,019
35th$11,568
36th$11,116
37th$10,665
38th$10,212
39th$9,760
40th$9,399
41st$9,038
42nd$8,677
43rd$8,314
44th$7,953
45th$7,682
46th$7,410
47th$7,139
48th$6,868
49th$6,597
50th$6,326
51st$6,146
52nd$5,965
53rd$5,783
54th$5,604
55th$5,422
56th$5,241
57th$5,061
58th$4,880
59th$4,700
60th$4,519
61st$4,429
62nd$4,337
63rd$4,248
64th$4,158
65th$4,066

ShopRite LPGA Classic Field

  • Marina Alex
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Dottie Ardina
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Ana Belac
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Celine Borge
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Tiffany Chan
  • Jennifer Chang
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Chella Choi
  • Karen Chung
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Paula Creamer
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Karis Davidson
  • Manon De Roey
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Allison Emrey
  • Austin Ernst
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Dana Fall
  • Maisie Filler (a)
  • Meaghan Francella
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Isi Gabsa
  • Luna Sobron Galmes
  • Sofia Garcia
  • Julieta Granada
  • Natalie Gulbis
  • Georgia Hall
  • Haylee Harford
  • Mina Harigae
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Muni He
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Daniela Holmqvist
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Yu-Sang Hou
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Hyo Joon Jang
  • Linnea Johansson
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Haeji Kang
  • Minami Katsu
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • In Kyung Kim
  • Gina Kim
  • Christina Kim
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Aline Krauter
  • Ines Laklalech
  • Brittany Lang
  • Bronte Law
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Andrea Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Yu Liu
  • Yan Liu
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Polly Mack
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Gerina Mendoza
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Chiara Noja
  • Haru Nomura
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Sanna Nuutinen
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Su Oh
  • Amy Olson
  • Lee-Anne Pace
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Alexa Pano
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Annie Park
  • Kum-Kang Park
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Valery Plata
  • Mel Reid
  • Riley Rennell
  • Paula Reto
  • Louise Ridderstrom
  • Kiira Riihijarvi
  • Pauline Roussin
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Lizette Salas
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Alena Sharp
  • Jenny Shin
  • Magdalena Simmermacher
  • Jennifer Song
  • Angela Stanford
  • Marissa Steen
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Linnea Strom
  • Ellinor Sudow
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Gabriella Then
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Charlotte Thomas
  • Maria Torres
  • Ayako Uehara
  • Mariajo Uribe
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • Samantha Wagner
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Laura Wearn
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Dewi Weber
  • Jing Yan
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Pavarisa Yoktuan
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Weiwei Zhang

Where Is The ShopRite LPGA Classic?

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic takes place at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey. This will mark the third LPGA tournament in the state in a month following the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club and Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National.

Who Is In The Field For The ShopRite LPGA Classic?

Some of the world's best players are in the field for the 2023 tournament, including defending champion Brooke Henderson. Atthaya Thitikul and Georgia Hall are two of the other well-known names appearing. 

