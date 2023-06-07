ShopRite LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Brooke Henderson defends her trophy at the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey
Players can expect a slightly different test than what they would typically find on the LPGA Tour in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
That’s because the tournament, taking place at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey, features just 54 holes rather than the more common 72 holes, with the action playing out over three days.
One player who has found the format to her liking over the years is Canadian Brooke Henderson. She has taken part in the tournament every year since her debut on it eight years ago. Not only that, but her finishes have been more impressive with each appearance, culminating in victory in 2022 when she beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright in a playoff.
Henderson returns this year hoping to successfully defend her trophy, while Weaver-Wright also makes another appearance in the tournament in an effort to claim her maiden LPGA Tour victory.
They will face difficult competition from a field that includes former World No1 Atthaya Thitikul, who nowadays ranks sixth in the world, as well as two others in the current top 10. Georgia Hall hasn’t won since the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic, but will be hoping to put that run to an end this week, while Hyo-Joo Kim looks for her first victory since the 2022 Lotte Championship.
As well as two-time Major winner Henderson, there are other former winners of the tournament in the field too. Mel Reid claimed victory in 2020 for her sole LPGA Tour win to date, and she will be out to rediscover that form. Elsewhere, Annie Park, who won five years ago, also plays, as does the player who claimed the title the year before her, In Kyung Kim.
Others who will surely fancy their chances include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, World No.17 Ayaka Furue and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.
There’s no Rose Zhang in the line-up this week. The 20-year-old lived up to the hype surrounding her by becoming the first player to claim an LPGA Tour title in her professional debut since 1951 in the Mizuho Americas Cup. However, she has opted to sit this week’s tournament out despite accepting LPGA Tour membership for her win.
There is another rising star in the field, though. Chiara Noja has achieved seven top-10 finishes on the LET this season at the age of 17, and she will surely be one to watch as the action unfolds.
Players are competing for a purse of $1.75m, with $262,500 going to the winner.
Below is the full prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic.
ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$262,500
|2nd
|$165,070
|3rd
|$119,746
|4th
|$92,633
|5th
|$74,559
|6th
|$61,003
|7th
|$51,062
|8th
|$44,736
|9th
|$40,217
|10th
|$36,602
|11th
|$33,890
|12th
|$31,630
|13th
|$29,642
|14th
|$27,835
|15th
|$26,208
|16th
|$24,762
|17th
|$23,498
|18th
|$22,413
|19th
|$21,509
|20th
|$20,786
|21st
|$20,064
|22nd
|$19,340
|23rd
|$18,618
|24th
|$17,894
|25th
|$17,262
|26th
|$16,630
|27th
|$15,596
|28th
|$15,363
|29th
|$14,731
|30th
|$14,189
|31st
|$13,646
|32nd
|$13,104
|33rd
|$12,562
|34th
|$12,019
|35th
|$11,568
|36th
|$11,116
|37th
|$10,665
|38th
|$10,212
|39th
|$9,760
|40th
|$9,399
|41st
|$9,038
|42nd
|$8,677
|43rd
|$8,314
|44th
|$7,953
|45th
|$7,682
|46th
|$7,410
|47th
|$7,139
|48th
|$6,868
|49th
|$6,597
|50th
|$6,326
|51st
|$6,146
|52nd
|$5,965
|53rd
|$5,783
|54th
|$5,604
|55th
|$5,422
|56th
|$5,241
|57th
|$5,061
|58th
|$4,880
|59th
|$4,700
|60th
|$4,519
|61st
|$4,429
|62nd
|$4,337
|63rd
|$4,248
|64th
|$4,158
|65th
|$4,066
ShopRite LPGA Classic Field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Karen Chung
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Dana Fall
- Maisie Filler (a)
- Meaghan Francella
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Julieta Granada
- Natalie Gulbis
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Aline Krauter
- Ines Laklalech
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Maria Torres
- Ayako Uehara
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Laura Wearn
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang
Where Is The ShopRite LPGA Classic?
The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic takes place at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey. This will mark the third LPGA tournament in the state in a month following the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club and Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National.
Who Is In The Field For The ShopRite LPGA Classic?
Some of the world's best players are in the field for the 2023 tournament, including defending champion Brooke Henderson. Atthaya Thitikul and Georgia Hall are two of the other well-known names appearing.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
