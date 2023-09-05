Kroger Queen City Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Ally Ewing defends her title as a world-class field competes for a $2m purse in Ohio

Ally Ewing holds the trophy after she won the 2022 Queen City Championship in Ohio
Ally Ewing won the 2022 tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The final tournament before a three-week break sees the LPGA Tour arrive at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio for the second edition of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In 2022, Ally Ewing took the title by one shot over Xiyu Lin thanks in part to a stunning run of five successive birdies on the back nine of her final round. That was her third LPGA Tour victory and with none others to her name since then, she’ll be looking to and add another to the list here.

To do so she will need to overcome the challenges of many of the world’s best players. While only one of the world’s top five, Ruoning Yin, is in action this week, there are plenty of other high-profile players in the field, including an array of Major winners.

Yin is one, having won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June, while another Major winner in 2023, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, also plays.

Two time Major winners Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee play too, while there’s also an appearance from 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai. 

Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship, is also in the field, and she is joined by the likes of Yuka Saso, Sei Young Kim, Hinako Shibuno, A Lim Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, each of whom has tasted success in Majors.

Another Major champion, 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship winner Lexi Thompson, participated. She has been significantly out of sorts on the course in 2023, with a missed cut at last week’s Portland Classic the latest in a string of disappointing performances. 

Team US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis recently admitted 'there's definitely some concerns' over Thompson's form slump. With only a matter of weeks until the Solheim Cup, Thompson will be eager to prove to Lewis that she can recover her game for the match at Finca Cortesin.

Other notable names in the field include Rose Zhang, who will also represent Team USA in the match, and Swede Linn Grant, who is one of the 12 players in Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe.

Players are competing for a $2m purse, an increase of $25,000 on last year’s $1.75m. The winner will earn $300,000 while the runner-up will bank $188,651.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.

Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money 2023

PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$136,853
4th$105,866
5th$85,211
6th$69,718
7th$58,356
8th$51,127
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Kroger Queen City Championship Field 2023

  • Alex, Marina
  • Altomare, Brittany
  • An, Narin
  • Anannarukarn, Pajaree
  • Ardina, Dottie
  • Belac, Ana
  • Boonchant, Jaravee
  • Borge, Celine
  • Buhai, Ashleigh
  • Castren, Matilda
  • Chang, Jennifer
  • Chien, Peiyun
  • Choi, Hye-Jin
  • Clanton, Cydney
  • Corpuz, Allisen
  • Coughlin Lauren
  • Cowan, Olivia
  • Creamer, Paula
  • Davidson, Karis
  • Delacour, Perrine
  • Do, Brianna
  • Doherty, Amanda
  • Duncan, Lindy
  • Emrey, Allison
  • Ewart, Shadoff Jodi
  • Ewing, Ally
  • Fall, Dana
  • Fassi, Maria
  • Garcia, Sofia
  • Grant, Linn
  • Hammond, Mia
  • Harigae, Mina
  • Hartlage, Lauren
  • Hataoka, Nasa
  • He, Muni
  • Henderson, Brooke M.
  • Henseleit, Esther
  • Herbin, Celine
  • Holmqvist, Daniela
  • Hong, Yaeeun
  • Hou, Yu-Sang
  • Hsu, Wei-Ling
  • Hull, Charley
  • Inglis, Caroline
  • Johansson, Linnea
  • Joo, Soo Bin
  • Joon, Hyo Jang
  • Jutanugarn, Ariya
  • Jutanugarn, Moriya
  • Katsu, Minami
  • Kemp, Sarah
  • Kim, A Lim
  • Kim, Christina
  • Kim, Gina
  • Kim, Grace
  • Kim, Sei Young
  • Kinhult, Frida
  • Knight, Cheyenne
  • Ko, Lydia
  • Koerstz, Madsen Nanna
  • Krauter, Aline
  • Kupcho, Jennifer
  • Kyriacou, Stephanie
  • Laklalech, Ines
  • Law, Bronte
  • Lee, Andrea
  • Lee, Ilhee
  • Lee, Mi Hyang
  • Lee, Min
  • Lee, Minjee
  • Lee5, Jeongeun
  • Lee6, Jeongeun
  • Lewis, Amelia
  • Li, Lucy
  • Lin, Xiyu
  • Lincicome Brittany
  • Lindberg, Pernilla
  • Liu, Ruixin
  • Liu, Yan
  • Liu, Yu
  • Lopez, Gaby
  • Mack, Polly
  • Meadow, Stephanie
  • Meechai, Wichanee
  • Metraux, Morgane
  • Michaels, Sydnee
  • Munoz, Azahara
  • Nishimura, Yuna
  • Noh Yealimi
  • Nomura, Haru
  • Oh, Su
  • Pagdanganan, Bianca
  • Pano, Alexa
  • Park, Annie
  • Park, Sung Hyun
  • Pedersen, Emily Kristine
  • Phatlum, Pornanong
  • Plata, Valery
  • Reid, Mel
  • Rennell, Riley
  • Reto, Paula
  • Riihijarvi, Kiira
  • Roussin, Pauline
  • Ruffels, Gabriela
  • Ryu, Hae Ran
  • Sagstrom, Madelene
  • Saso, Yuka
  • Schmelzel, Sarah
  • Schubert, Sophia
  • Shibuno, Hinako
  • Shin, Jenny
  • Simmermacher, Magdalena
  • Sobron, Luna
  • Song, Jennifer
  • Stackhouse, Mariah
  • Steen, Marissa
  • Stephenson, Lauren
  • Strom, Linnea
  • Sudow, Ellinor
  • Suwannapura, Jasmine
  • Szeryk, Maddie
  • Szokol, Elizabeth
  • Talley, Emma
  • Tan, Kelly
  • Tardy, Bailey
  • Then, Gabriella
  • Thompson, Lexi
  • Torres, Maria
  • Uribe, Mariajo
  • Valenzuela, Albane
  • Wagner, Samantha
  • Wannasaen, Chanettee
  • Weber, Dewi
  • Yan, Jing
  • Yang, Amy
  • Yin Angel
  • Yin, Ruoning
  • Yin, Xiaowen
  • Yoktuan, Pavarisa
  • Yubol, Arpichaya
  • Zhang, Rose
  • Zhang, Weiwei

Who Won The 2022 Queen City Championship?

Ally Ewing claimed her third LPGA Tour title with a win in the 2022 Queen City Championship. Her one-shot win over Xiyu Lin was helped by a run of five successive birdies on the back nine during the final round. 

Where Is The Queen City Championship Held?

The Queen City Championship is held at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio. The course, which opened in 1930, is known for its imposing sycamore and walnut trees across rolling terrain.

Women's Golf
