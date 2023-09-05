Kroger Queen City Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Ally Ewing defends her title as a world-class field competes for a $2m purse in Ohio
The final tournament before a three-week break sees the LPGA Tour arrive at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio for the second edition of the Kroger Queen City Championship.
In 2022, Ally Ewing took the title by one shot over Xiyu Lin thanks in part to a stunning run of five successive birdies on the back nine of her final round. That was her third LPGA Tour victory and with none others to her name since then, she’ll be looking to and add another to the list here.
To do so she will need to overcome the challenges of many of the world’s best players. While only one of the world’s top five, Ruoning Yin, is in action this week, there are plenty of other high-profile players in the field, including an array of Major winners.
Yin is one, having won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June, while another Major winner in 2023, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, also plays.
Two time Major winners Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee play too, while there’s also an appearance from 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.
Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship, is also in the field, and she is joined by the likes of Yuka Saso, Sei Young Kim, Hinako Shibuno, A Lim Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, each of whom has tasted success in Majors.
Another Major champion, 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship winner Lexi Thompson, participated. She has been significantly out of sorts on the course in 2023, with a missed cut at last week’s Portland Classic the latest in a string of disappointing performances.
Team US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis recently admitted 'there's definitely some concerns' over Thompson's form slump. With only a matter of weeks until the Solheim Cup, Thompson will be eager to prove to Lewis that she can recover her game for the match at Finca Cortesin.
Other notable names in the field include Rose Zhang, who will also represent Team USA in the match, and Swede Linn Grant, who is one of the 12 players in Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe.
Players are competing for a $2m purse, an increase of $25,000 on last year’s $1.75m. The winner will earn $300,000 while the runner-up will bank $188,651.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.
Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$188,651
|3rd
|$136,853
|4th
|$105,866
|5th
|$85,211
|6th
|$69,718
|7th
|$58,356
|8th
|$51,127
|9th
|$45,962
|10th
|$41,831
|11th
|$38,731
|12th
|$36,149
|13th
|$33,877
|14th
|$31,812
|15th
|$29,952
|16th
|$28,300
|17th
|$26,855
|18th
|$25,615
|19th
|$24,582
|20th
|$23,755
|21st
|$22,930
|22nd
|$22,103
|23rd
|$21,278
|24th
|$20,450
|25th
|$19,728
|26th
|$19,005
|27th
|$18,281
|28th
|$17,558
|29th
|$16,836
|30th
|$16,216
|31st
|$15,596
|32nd
|$14,976
|33rd
|$14,356
|34th
|$13,736
|35th
|$13,221
|36th
|$12,704
|37th
|$12,189
|38th
|$11,671
|39th
|$11,154
|40th
|$10,741
|41st
|$10,329
|42nd
|$9,916
|43rd
|$9,502
|44th
|$9,089
|45th
|$8,779
|46th
|$8,469
|47th
|$8,159
|48th
|$7,849
|49th
|$7,539
|50th
|$7,229
|51st
|$7,024
|52nd
|$6,817
|53rd
|$6,609
|54th
|$6,404
|55th
|$6,197
|56th
|$5,990
|57th
|$5,784
|58th
|$5,577
|59th
|$5,372
|60th
|$5,164
|61st
|$5,062
|62nd
|$4,957
|63rd
|$4,854
|64th
|$4,752
|65th
|$4,647
Kroger Queen City Championship Field 2023
- Alex, Marina
- Altomare, Brittany
- An, Narin
- Anannarukarn, Pajaree
- Ardina, Dottie
- Belac, Ana
- Boonchant, Jaravee
- Borge, Celine
- Buhai, Ashleigh
- Castren, Matilda
- Chang, Jennifer
- Chien, Peiyun
- Choi, Hye-Jin
- Clanton, Cydney
- Corpuz, Allisen
- Coughlin Lauren
- Cowan, Olivia
- Creamer, Paula
- Davidson, Karis
- Delacour, Perrine
- Do, Brianna
- Doherty, Amanda
- Duncan, Lindy
- Emrey, Allison
- Ewart, Shadoff Jodi
- Ewing, Ally
- Fall, Dana
- Fassi, Maria
- Garcia, Sofia
- Grant, Linn
- Hammond, Mia
- Harigae, Mina
- Hartlage, Lauren
- Hataoka, Nasa
- He, Muni
- Henderson, Brooke M.
- Henseleit, Esther
- Herbin, Celine
- Holmqvist, Daniela
- Hong, Yaeeun
- Hou, Yu-Sang
- Hsu, Wei-Ling
- Hull, Charley
- Inglis, Caroline
- Johansson, Linnea
- Joo, Soo Bin
- Joon, Hyo Jang
- Jutanugarn, Ariya
- Jutanugarn, Moriya
- Katsu, Minami
- Kemp, Sarah
- Kim, A Lim
- Kim, Christina
- Kim, Gina
- Kim, Grace
- Kim, Sei Young
- Kinhult, Frida
- Knight, Cheyenne
- Ko, Lydia
- Koerstz, Madsen Nanna
- Krauter, Aline
- Kupcho, Jennifer
- Kyriacou, Stephanie
- Laklalech, Ines
- Law, Bronte
- Lee, Andrea
- Lee, Ilhee
- Lee, Mi Hyang
- Lee, Min
- Lee, Minjee
- Lee5, Jeongeun
- Lee6, Jeongeun
- Lewis, Amelia
- Li, Lucy
- Lin, Xiyu
- Lincicome Brittany
- Lindberg, Pernilla
- Liu, Ruixin
- Liu, Yan
- Liu, Yu
- Lopez, Gaby
- Mack, Polly
- Meadow, Stephanie
- Meechai, Wichanee
- Metraux, Morgane
- Michaels, Sydnee
- Munoz, Azahara
- Nishimura, Yuna
- Noh Yealimi
- Nomura, Haru
- Oh, Su
- Pagdanganan, Bianca
- Pano, Alexa
- Park, Annie
- Park, Sung Hyun
- Pedersen, Emily Kristine
- Phatlum, Pornanong
- Plata, Valery
- Reid, Mel
- Rennell, Riley
- Reto, Paula
- Riihijarvi, Kiira
- Roussin, Pauline
- Ruffels, Gabriela
- Ryu, Hae Ran
- Sagstrom, Madelene
- Saso, Yuka
- Schmelzel, Sarah
- Schubert, Sophia
- Shibuno, Hinako
- Shin, Jenny
- Simmermacher, Magdalena
- Sobron, Luna
- Song, Jennifer
- Stackhouse, Mariah
- Steen, Marissa
- Stephenson, Lauren
- Strom, Linnea
- Sudow, Ellinor
- Suwannapura, Jasmine
- Szeryk, Maddie
- Szokol, Elizabeth
- Talley, Emma
- Tan, Kelly
- Tardy, Bailey
- Then, Gabriella
- Thompson, Lexi
- Torres, Maria
- Uribe, Mariajo
- Valenzuela, Albane
- Wagner, Samantha
- Wannasaen, Chanettee
- Weber, Dewi
- Yan, Jing
- Yang, Amy
- Yin Angel
- Yin, Ruoning
- Yin, Xiaowen
- Yoktuan, Pavarisa
- Yubol, Arpichaya
- Zhang, Rose
- Zhang, Weiwei
Who Won The 2022 Queen City Championship?
Ally Ewing claimed her third LPGA Tour title with a win in the 2022 Queen City Championship. Her one-shot win over Xiyu Lin was helped by a run of five successive birdies on the back nine during the final round.
Where Is The Queen City Championship Held?
The Queen City Championship is held at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio. The course, which opened in 1930, is known for its imposing sycamore and walnut trees across rolling terrain.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
