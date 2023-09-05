Kroger Queen City Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final tournament before a three-week break sees the LPGA Tour arrive at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio for the second edition of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In 2022, Ally Ewing took the title by one shot over Xiyu Lin thanks in part to a stunning run of five successive birdies on the back nine of her final round. That was her third LPGA Tour victory and with none others to her name since then, she’ll be looking to and add another to the list here.

To do so she will need to overcome the challenges of many of the world’s best players. While only one of the world’s top five, Ruoning Yin, is in action this week, there are plenty of other high-profile players in the field, including an array of Major winners.

Yin is one, having won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June, while another Major winner in 2023, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, also plays.

Two time Major winners Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee play too, while there’s also an appearance from 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.

Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship, is also in the field, and she is joined by the likes of Yuka Saso, Sei Young Kim, Hinako Shibuno, A Lim Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, each of whom has tasted success in Majors.

Another Major champion, 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship winner Lexi Thompson, participated. She has been significantly out of sorts on the course in 2023, with a missed cut at last week’s Portland Classic the latest in a string of disappointing performances.

Team US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis recently admitted 'there's definitely some concerns' over Thompson's form slump. With only a matter of weeks until the Solheim Cup, Thompson will be eager to prove to Lewis that she can recover her game for the match at Finca Cortesin.

Other notable names in the field include Rose Zhang, who will also represent Team USA in the match, and Swede Linn Grant, who is one of the 12 players in Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe.

Players are competing for a $2m purse, an increase of $25,000 on last year’s $1.75m. The winner will earn $300,000 while the runner-up will bank $188,651.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.

Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Kroger Queen City Championship Field 2023

Alex, Marina

Altomare, Brittany

An, Narin

Anannarukarn, Pajaree

Ardina, Dottie

Belac, Ana

Boonchant, Jaravee

Borge, Celine

Buhai, Ashleigh

Castren, Matilda

Chang, Jennifer

Chien, Peiyun

Choi, Hye-Jin

Clanton, Cydney

Corpuz, Allisen

Coughlin Lauren

Cowan, Olivia

Creamer, Paula

Davidson, Karis

Delacour, Perrine

Do, Brianna

Doherty, Amanda

Duncan, Lindy

Emrey, Allison

Ewart, Shadoff Jodi

Ewing, Ally

Fall, Dana

Fassi, Maria

Garcia, Sofia

Grant, Linn

Hammond, Mia

Harigae, Mina

Hartlage, Lauren

Hataoka, Nasa

He, Muni

Henderson, Brooke M.

Henseleit, Esther

Herbin, Celine

Holmqvist, Daniela

Hong, Yaeeun

Hou, Yu-Sang

Hsu, Wei-Ling

Hull, Charley

Inglis, Caroline

Johansson, Linnea

Joo, Soo Bin

Joon, Hyo Jang

Jutanugarn, Ariya

Jutanugarn, Moriya

Katsu, Minami

Kemp, Sarah

Kim, A Lim

Kim, Christina

Kim, Gina

Kim, Grace

Kim, Sei Young

Kinhult, Frida

Knight, Cheyenne

Ko, Lydia

Koerstz, Madsen Nanna

Krauter, Aline

Kupcho, Jennifer

Kyriacou, Stephanie

Laklalech, Ines

Law, Bronte

Lee, Andrea

Lee, Ilhee

Lee, Mi Hyang

Lee, Min

Lee, Minjee

Lee5, Jeongeun

Lee6, Jeongeun

Lewis, Amelia

Li, Lucy

Lin, Xiyu

Lincicome Brittany

Lindberg, Pernilla

Liu, Ruixin

Liu, Yan

Liu, Yu

Lopez, Gaby

Mack, Polly

Meadow, Stephanie

Meechai, Wichanee

Metraux, Morgane

Michaels, Sydnee

Munoz, Azahara

Nishimura, Yuna

Noh Yealimi

Nomura, Haru

Oh, Su

Pagdanganan, Bianca

Pano, Alexa

Park, Annie

Park, Sung Hyun

Pedersen, Emily Kristine

Phatlum, Pornanong

Plata, Valery

Reid, Mel

Rennell, Riley

Reto, Paula

Riihijarvi, Kiira

Roussin, Pauline

Ruffels, Gabriela

Ryu, Hae Ran

Sagstrom, Madelene

Saso, Yuka

Schmelzel, Sarah

Schubert, Sophia

Shibuno, Hinako

Shin, Jenny

Simmermacher, Magdalena

Sobron, Luna

Song, Jennifer

Stackhouse, Mariah

Steen, Marissa

Stephenson, Lauren

Strom, Linnea

Sudow, Ellinor

Suwannapura, Jasmine

Szeryk, Maddie

Szokol, Elizabeth

Talley, Emma

Tan, Kelly

Tardy, Bailey

Then, Gabriella

Thompson, Lexi

Torres, Maria

Uribe, Mariajo

Valenzuela, Albane

Wagner, Samantha

Wannasaen, Chanettee

Weber, Dewi

Yan, Jing

Yang, Amy

Yin Angel

Yin, Ruoning

Yin, Xiaowen

Yoktuan, Pavarisa

Yubol, Arpichaya

Zhang, Rose

Zhang, Weiwei

Who Won The 2022 Queen City Championship? Ally Ewing claimed her third LPGA Tour title with a win in the 2022 Queen City Championship. Her one-shot win over Xiyu Lin was helped by a run of five successive birdies on the back nine during the final round.