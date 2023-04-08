Who Is Thomas Pieters' Girlfriend?
We take a look at who the Belgian professional golfer is currently going out with.
Belgian professional Thomas Pieters (opens in new tab)' significant other is a woman called Stefanie van Steen. They have two children together as you can see in the Instagram picture below from The Masters in 2023.
In fact Pieters decided to take his entire family to Augusta National in 2023 because, after his signing with LIV Golf, he worried that it could be his last trip to the event.
At the time of joining LIV Golf, Pieters said that he 'accepted the consequences' of his shock defection which could also limit his chances at the Ryder Cup.
“Of course, with the two young children it is all attractive,” he admitted. “I’ve struggled playing 26 events a year, to be honest. As a father it suits me to have a lighter schedule. I have never wanted to play full-time on the PGA Tour because I don’t think you can do that and live where I want."
Van Steen keeps a relatively low profile, and as a result we do not know that much about her. However, according to her LinkedIn bio, she works in Antwerp, Belgium, as a Senior sales executive.
Before van Steen, Pieters was going out with a woman called Eva Bossaerts and she became famous in the world of golf because at the 2017 Genesis Open, Pieters accidentally hit Bossaerts with a shot during the final round!
For more content on the Belgian, take a look at our specific Thomas Pieters what's in the bag (opens in new tab) post or learn more about his caddie Adam Marrow (opens in new tab) as well.
