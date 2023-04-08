Who Is Thomas Pieters' Caddie?

Thomas Pieters (opens in new tab) currently has a man called Adam Marrow on the bag, who has been caddying for a very long time in his life. In an interview with Wearematchplay.com (opens in new tab), Marrow talked about the start of his career and how he ended up in Pieters bag.

"I’ve been caddying since I was sixteen. First as a club caddie at Queenwood, in the outskirts of London. I was making nice money for a kid, loved the outdoor life. Thought it was perfect. Then I met Ross Fisher, who was on the Challenge Tour back then and had performed brilliantly as an amateur. He asked if I could caddie for him. I did, and then he turned pro and I got lucky, because Ross started to win and I won with him. All of sudden, he was leading in The British Open on day three, and I was in the picture. Fabulous."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sadly, he ended up tenth, but I had tasted the big game. And I loved every bit of it. I encouraged Ross to enter US Tour School, where he won his card for the PGA Tour. But he couldn’t decide whether to play in the USA or at home, and we split. I stayed home for half a year, and then got a call from Lucas Bjerregaard. I worked only a year with him, but that year was important for my further career. We saw a guy struggling to keep his card. That is tough golf. You don’t play for money. You play to stay on the Tour. I now know how cruel it can be. This helps me appreciate what I do today.

When Lucas and I split, I got a phone call from Thomas Pieters. He and Lucas were very much at the same level, back then. Fabulous young talents with high potential. So I said, why not. Let’s try it for a couple of weeks. A bit later I’m caddying for N°4 at the Masters and the only rookie who ever won his first four matches in the Ryder Cup."

Marrow has remained on the bag (opens in new tab) ever since and the pair peaked in success when they won the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour. The Belgian won by one stroke in the event.