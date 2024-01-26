Who Is Thomas Detry's Caddie?

Belgian professional golfer, Thomas Detry has turned to a caddie who can count names such as Nicolai Hojgaard, Scott Jamieson, Lee Westwood, and Branden Grace among his former employers as he aims to make the next step in his career.

Having not won on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour before linking up with his new looper, Detry has turned to a man who helped several big names find success. None more so than Swedish pro, Alex Noren.

Warne was previously on the bag of Noren from the summer of 2016 until close to the end of 2018, working alongside the Swede during four victories that year - at the Scottish Open, European Masters, British Masters and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

In a previous career, Warne was a greenkeeper at BMW PGA Championship venue Wentworth, and he put that crucial local knowledge to good use in 2017, when he helped Noren establish a new final-round course record of 62 on his way to winning the tournament.

Prior to the relationship ending around the end of 2018, Warne helped guide Noren to victory at the 2018 Open de France at Le Golf National, too - site of the 2018 Ryder Cup. After being selected for Thomas Bjorn's 12-man roster, the Swede managed to contribute two points from three matches with Warne as his caddie.

Alex Noren (left) and former caddie Lee Warne lift the Open de France trophy in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Warne has fulfilled looper duties for LIV Golfer Westwood - before his move to the 54-hole circuit - on the rare occasion his wife and son were not available, as well as for South African, Grace. Warne and Grace won the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour in March 2021 by a shot from Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas.

Warne's most-recent gig - prior to joining Detry - was working alongside Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard shortly after he made it onto the DP World Tour. Warne was instrumental in easing Hojgaard's transition onto the bigger stages after turning pro and played a part in the Dane's development as one of Europe's biggest talents.