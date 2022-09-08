Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Caddie?
We get to know who currently carries the bag for Canadian professional golfer Taylor Pendrith.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Caddie?
Canadian Taylor Pendrith has had a big rise in the world golf rankings of late and this is because of good results in events like the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T2), BMW Championship (T8), and T13's at The Players Championship and Wyndham Championship. His bagman has remained the same throughout this stretch and it is Mitchell Theoret.
Interestingly Theoret used to be a professional ice-hockey player and one of the bigger teams he played for were the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League. He was with the team for four years between 2009-2013. He played a total of 216 games with the team, and in his last year, he achieved an outstanding 42 points in 35 games. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He also played in Germany, as well as Ryerson University and the University of Prince Edward Island. He then turned his focus into golf and he spoke about this on the Niagara IceDogs website in April 2022.
"I had never thought in a million years I would be doing what I’m doing. I had been playing hockey over in Norway and after a season ending injury, my good friend (Taylor Pendrith) asked me if I wanted to caddie for him one week. Fast forward almost a year and I was finishing up my season in the Czech Republic and I got the call again but this time for it to be more permanent. I ended up spending the whole summer caddying for him and then made the tough decision whether to keep pursuing hockey or give this a go."
Clearly he would decide to go down the golf route with Pendrith. Speaking about the partnership, Theoret said; "I just know his game so well. I know when he's on, what's working and when we get to the ball I can already sort of tell… what kind of shots he wants to hit into the green and off the tee."
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Who Is Joo-Hyung Kim's Caddie?
A young Korean star in the making, we take a look at who carries the bag for Joo-Hyung Kim.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Best Wilson Golf Clubs 2022
Wilson has a number of outstanding golf club options to choose from to meet the needs of any player based on ability or budget.
By Chris Wallace • Published