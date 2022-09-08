Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Caddie?

Canadian Taylor Pendrith has had a big rise in the world golf rankings of late and this is because of good results in events like the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T2), BMW Championship (T8), and T13's at The Players Championship and Wyndham Championship. His bagman has remained the same throughout this stretch and it is Mitchell Theoret.

Interestingly Theoret used to be a professional ice-hockey player and one of the bigger teams he played for were the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League. He was with the team for four years between 2009-2013. He played a total of 216 games with the team, and in his last year, he achieved an outstanding 42 points in 35 games. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He also played in Germany, as well as Ryerson University and the University of Prince Edward Island. He then turned his focus into golf and he spoke about this on the Niagara IceDogs website in April 2022.

"I had never thought in a million years I would be doing what I’m doing. I had been playing hockey over in Norway and after a season ending injury, my good friend (Taylor Pendrith) asked me if I wanted to caddie for him one week. Fast forward almost a year and I was finishing up my season in the Czech Republic and I got the call again but this time for it to be more permanent. I ended up spending the whole summer caddying for him and then made the tough decision whether to keep pursuing hockey or give this a go."

Clearly he would decide to go down the golf route with Pendrith. Speaking about the partnership, Theoret said; "I just know his game so well. I know when he's on, what's working and when we get to the ball I can already sort of tell… what kind of shots he wants to hit into the green and off the tee."