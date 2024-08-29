Who is Sarah Schmelzel's Caddie?

Kyle Alexander is the man on the bag for American Sarah Schmelzel, but how much do we know about him?

Getting a captain's pick from Stacy Lewis means Sarah Schmelzel will make her Solheim Cup debut in September, but who is on her bag?

A fine ball-striker, Schmelzel is know for her solid golf, which is what made her a great pick for Lewis, who think's she'll fit into team golf seamlessly. 

“Sarah’s just super solid and doesn't beat herself up," said Lewis. "She’s a player who can play both formats with a lot of different people. 

"She’s somebody that we've been watching for a long time and so we're excited for her to be playing her first Solheim Cup and teeing it up in Virginia.”

And part of her solid play comes from the help on the bag she gets from caddie Kyle Alexander.

The Californian grew up in Redondo Beach and began his caddying career at Los Angeles Country Club, which staged the 2023 US Open won by Wyndham Clark.

With Alexander on her bag, Schmelzel enjoyed her career-best Major finish in 2024 with her T9 at the Women's PGA Championship.

The pair also combined to finish T29 at St Andrews this year which represented her best finish at the AIG Women's Open.

And those performances led to Schmelzel being picked for the 2024 Solheim Cup, where she will appear for Team USA as a rookie against Europe.

Alexander has also worked with another Solheim Cup player and Major champion Jennifer Kupcho, as he took up her bag in 2020.

With plenty of experience, Alexander has also been on the bag of Major winner Angela Stanford - guiding the experienced American around Muirfield in the 2022 AIG Women's Open.

Stanford finished T41 at that tournament under some difficult conditions, in what was the only Major she made the cut in that year.

South Korean Mirim Lee has also used Alexander on her bag 2021 US Women's Open.

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

