Who is Sarah Schmelzel's Caddie?

Getting a captain's pick from Stacy Lewis means Sarah Schmelzel will make her Solheim Cup debut in September, but who is on her bag?

A fine ball-striker, Schmelzel is know for her solid golf, which is what made her a great pick for Lewis, who think's she'll fit into team golf seamlessly.

“Sarah’s just super solid and doesn't beat herself up," said Lewis. "She’s a player who can play both formats with a lot of different people.

"She’s somebody that we've been watching for a long time and so we're excited for her to be playing her first Solheim Cup and teeing it up in Virginia.”

And part of her solid play comes from the help on the bag she gets from caddie Kyle Alexander.

The Californian grew up in Redondo Beach and began his caddying career at Los Angeles Country Club, which staged the 2023 US Open won by Wyndham Clark.

With Alexander on her bag, Schmelzel enjoyed her career-best Major finish in 2024 with her T9 at the Women's PGA Championship.

The pair also combined to finish T29 at St Andrews this year which represented her best finish at the AIG Women's Open.

And those performances led to Schmelzel being picked for the 2024 Solheim Cup, where she will appear for Team USA as a rookie against Europe.

Alexander has also worked with another Solheim Cup player and Major champion Jennifer Kupcho, as he took up her bag in 2020.

With plenty of experience, Alexander has also been on the bag of Major winner Angela Stanford - guiding the experienced American around Muirfield in the 2022 AIG Women's Open.

Stanford finished T41 at that tournament under some difficult conditions, in what was the only Major she made the cut in that year.

South Korean Mirim Lee has also used Alexander on her bag 2021 US Women's Open.