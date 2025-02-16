Who Is Patrick Rodgers' Wife?

Patrick Rodgers’ golfing ability was evident early on, and by the time he’d finished his college career at Stanford, he was firmly in the category of “one to watch” having tied Tiger Woods’s record of 11 wins for the university and reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The American turned professional in 2014 and has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour for the last decade, with highlights including over a dozen top-five finishes along the way.

For most of that time, Rodgers has had a partner with an impressive career of her own at his side.

Rodgers has been with film industry professional Jade Gordon since 2016 and the two clearly knew they were right for each other early on as they became engaged a year later before tying the knot on 26 May 2019 in a ceremony at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami, Florida.

Jade, who was born in England in April 1987, had been in a relationship with actor Tom Felton. The pair met on the set of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince where she was working as a stunt secretary.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, then convinced Jade to play character’s wife in the follow-up, 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, and she agreed, taking on the role of Astoria Greengrass.

However, Gordon is more often found working behind the scenes on movies, with her credits including stunt secretary in two other Harry Potter films, as well stunt department production coordinator in 2006 movie The Da Vinci Code, stunt performer in 2008 thriller Valkyrie and stunt assistant on 2014 movie Edge of Tomorrow.

Jade and Felton's relationship ended in January 2016, and she met Patrick at the end of that year. Nowadays, the pair live in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with their two children, a son named Rafi, who was born on New Year’s Eve 2020 and a daughter, Rosie, who came along in 2023.

Jade seems keen to involve the children in their dad’s profession, too. In 2023, she posted a video on Instagram of Rafi watching his father in action on TV. Alongside that, she wrote: "Happy Fathers Day @prodgersgolf. Despite what Rafi says I think you’re very good at work but more importantly you’re the most amazing Dad and we’re truly the luckiest. I love you I love you I love you x"

Meanwhile, Rafi was also with the couple when Patrick was inducted into the Stanford Hall of Fame the year after.

While Jade's career is remarkable, the achievements of Patrick are clearly not lost on her either, and accompanying photos of the family attending the ceremony, she wrote: "So proud of you."