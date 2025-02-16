Who Is Patrick Rodgers' Wife?
The PGA Tour pro has been with film industry professional Jade Gordon since 2016 - here's what we know about her
Patrick Rodgers’ golfing ability was evident early on, and by the time he’d finished his college career at Stanford, he was firmly in the category of “one to watch” having tied Tiger Woods’s record of 11 wins for the university and reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
The American turned professional in 2014 and has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour for the last decade, with highlights including over a dozen top-five finishes along the way.
For most of that time, Rodgers has had a partner with an impressive career of her own at his side.
Rodgers has been with film industry professional Jade Gordon since 2016 and the two clearly knew they were right for each other early on as they became engaged a year later before tying the knot on 26 May 2019 in a ceremony at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami, Florida.
Jade, who was born in England in April 1987, had been in a relationship with actor Tom Felton. The pair met on the set of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince where she was working as a stunt secretary.
Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, then convinced Jade to play character’s wife in the follow-up, 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, and she agreed, taking on the role of Astoria Greengrass.
However, Gordon is more often found working behind the scenes on movies, with her credits including stunt secretary in two other Harry Potter films, as well stunt department production coordinator in 2006 movie The Da Vinci Code, stunt performer in 2008 thriller Valkyrie and stunt assistant on 2014 movie Edge of Tomorrow.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jade and Felton's relationship ended in January 2016, and she met Patrick at the end of that year. Nowadays, the pair live in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with their two children, a son named Rafi, who was born on New Year’s Eve 2020 and a daughter, Rosie, who came along in 2023.
Jade seems keen to involve the children in their dad’s profession, too. In 2023, she posted a video on Instagram of Rafi watching his father in action on TV. Alongside that, she wrote: "Happy Fathers Day @prodgersgolf. Despite what Rafi says I think you’re very good at work but more importantly you’re the most amazing Dad and we’re truly the luckiest. I love you I love you I love you x"
Meanwhile, Rafi was also with the couple when Patrick was inducted into the Stanford Hall of Fame the year after.
While Jade's career is remarkable, the achievements of Patrick are clearly not lost on her either, and accompanying photos of the family attending the ceremony, she wrote: "So proud of you."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Despite Continuing His Impressive LIV Golf Record Jon Rahm Is Set To Fall Outside The World's Top 50 For The First Time In Eight Years
Although Rahm continued his incredible top 10 streak on the LIV Golf League, the two-time Major winner is set to fall outside the top 50 of the OWGR for the first time since 2017
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Players Pay Tribute To Tiger Woods' Mother With Red Pins At Genesis Invitational
Players at the Genesis Invitational paid tribute to Tiger Woods' mother on Sunday, as they were seen wearing red pins with 'For Tida' written across them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is Thomas Detry's Wife?
Discover more about Sarah Taylor - the wife of Belgian PGA Tour and DP World Tour golfer, Thomas Detry
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Who Is Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Wife?
Christiaan Bezuidenhout married his now-wife Kristen in 2021 and the pair have a son together
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Wife? Meet Ji Hyun Oh
Si Woo Kim is married to Ji Hyun Oh, a fellow professional golfer who has seven wins on the Korean LPGA
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Ally Ewing’s Husband?
Three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing’s other half has a strong golf background, too – here’s what we know about her husband, Charlie
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Husband?
LPGA Tour star Jennifer Kupcho has been married to Jay Monahan since 2022 - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Madelene Sagstrom's Husband?
Discover more about the man LPGA Tour golfer Madelene Sagstrom is married to, Jack Clarke
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Wife?
PGA Tour winner Taylor Pendrith married his wife Megan in their homeland of Canada in 2021
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Sungjae Im's Wife?
Multiple PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im married his wife in December 2022, where wedding guests got some very special gifts
By Elliott Heath Published