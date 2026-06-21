Who Is On Sam Burns' Team? Caddie, Wife And Coach

Sam Burns is not the biggest, most glamorous name on the PGA Tour, and he's unlikely to be anyone's top pick for any given event. But, he's most certainly a talented golfer.

His performance at the US Open 2026 proved just that, as does his incredible hot streak through 2021 and 2022 where he won four of his five career titles.

That included back-to-back Valspar Championship wins, as well as the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Things had been a little quieter for Burns until he turned up at Shinnecock Hills this summer, and he's sure to get a bit more attention now.

But, who are the people behind the scenes pushing the 29-year-old in the right direction? Let's get to know team Sam Burns.

Sam Burns' Caddie - Travis Perkins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns and his caddie, Travis Perkins, have worked together throughout the entirety of his professional career.

Perkins has been on the bag with the world no. 30 since 2019, but in the past, he worked with the likes of D.A. Points, Scott Piercy, and Aaron Wise.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He wasn't always a caddie, though. Perkins was a great golfer himself back in the day, coming through at Florida Southern College before earning a PGA Tour card of his own in 2008.

Sam Burns' Wife - Caroline Burns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns and his wife Caroline are childhood sweethearts and have been together a long time, having met in their hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

They started dating during their freshman year at Louisiana State University and got married in 2019. The couple have a young son, named Bear, who was born in 2024.

The pair actually met when they were just five years old, having crossed paths in church. It wasn't until they reconnected at college that the relationship took a romantic turn.

Now, the couple are close friends with Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith. Burns and Scheffler came up together in the junior and collegiate golf circuit and have remained close ever since. The respective families often vacation together, while the golfers share accomodation when they travel on the Tour.

Sam Burns' Swing Coach - Brad Pullin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Sam Burns does not have a putting coach or any other kind of coach aside from Brad Pullin who is his dedicated coach across all elements of his play.

Pullin is the Director of Golf and Instruction at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, Louisiana. He is also the assistant coach for the Louisiana Tech Bulldog Golf team.

Burns has worked with Pullin since his time at Louisiana State University.

During his time helping Burns, Pullin has put a particular focus on keeping the golf swing wide and ensuring the club head remains outside his hands to avoid an over-the-top swing plane.