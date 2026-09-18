Rory McIlroy Eyes 'Big Weekend' At Wentworth To Cut Into Injured Patrick Reed's Race To Dubai Lead

Rory McIlroy is hoping for a big weekend at Wentworth to close the gap or even overtake Patrick Reed in the Race To Dubai standings.

Reed had to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship during Friday's second round due to a wrist injury he sustained on the ninth hole.

The American was struggling before then anyway, going nine over through nine holes but while he was still involved he had a chance to earn points.

McIlroy has not had his best stuff at Wentworth yet, but added a 67 to his opening 69 to enter the weekend on eight under and just four shots off the lead.

A top-two finish in the BMW PGA Championship would see McIlroy overhaul Reed at the top of the Race To Dubai, as he looks to equal Colin Montgomerie's record of finishing as European No.1 eight times.

McIlroy actually praised his old foe Reed after hearing of his withdrawal after his second round, saying he respected the American's effort in playing in Europe.

"Look, I'm motivated regardless of who it is," McIlroy said of chasing his eighth Race To Dubai title. "Obviously Patrick and I have had quite the battles over years, whether it be Ryder Cup, final round in a Major. Dubai Desert Classic a few years ago.

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"He's a great competitor and he's played great all year. I respect him for how he's went about it, and coming through here, he's put his head down and done the work, and it's actually been really good to see."

"He [Patrick Reed] is a great competitor; he has played great all year. I respect him for how he has went about it, coming through here [DP World Tour]. He has put his head down and done the work; it's been really good to see."Unfortunately, he has pulled out this week, which… pic.twitter.com/s94aiZdGb8September 18, 2026

With Reed now out, though, and McIlroy well placed heading into the weekend the Northern Irishman is looking to grasp the opportunity to at least make up some ground on the leader.

"Unfortunately he's pulled out this week, which gives me an opportunity to try to claw back some ground that I lost last week in Ireland," McIlroy added.

"This weekend is a big weekend for me to pick up a few points and make the race even tighter going into these last few weeks."

McIlroy says he's "seen some encouraging signs" of the swing changes he's been working on slowly starting to work out in competition.

"At least I know I'm on the right path and heading in the right direction," he said. "It's taken me five or six months to get into this habit.

"It will probably take me the same amount of time to get out of it but I'm committed to doing that."