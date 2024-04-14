Amateur Neal Shipley Gets Dream Tiger Woods Masters Tee Time
The Ohio State amateur will tee it up alongside the 15-time Major winner in the final round at Augusta National
It’s safe to say Neal Shipley was already having a week he’ll never forget at The Masters. On Friday, he became the only amateur in the field to make the cut, an achievement that will see him awarded the Silver Cup on Sunday evening.
However, he must have been in dreamland with what came next - a pairing with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.
The Ohio State graduate student completed a round of 80 on Saturday, which followed efforts of 71 and 76 that saw him reach the weekend. That third round performance had left him disappointed. He said: “Just came out and really didn't have it. This place is going to expose you when it's this firm and fast. Certainly caught me with my pants down today.”
Silver linings don’t come much better than the one that followed, though. Woods had the worst round of his Masters career on Saturday with an 82, and that left him tied for 52nd with Shipley on the leaderboard. As a result, they have been paired for the final round, and they head out early, with a tee time of 9.35am.
Shipley is competing at the Major thanks to his performance at the 2023 US Amateur, when he finished runner-up to another player who has made a name for himself this year, The American Express champion Nick Dunlap.
He surely couldn’t have imagined what that performance would ultimately lead to, but he admitted it's been a quite the ride so far. “It's been a pretty cool journey over the last year or so," he said. "The progression of my game has been awesome.”
That was before he was paired with Woods. Even after his big day alongside the living legend, who will, of course, be wearing his famous Sunday red, the knock-on effects of that US Amateur performance will still be felt for Shipley. He has another Major appearance to look forward to later in the year, and he outlined his plans for an exciting few months ahead.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: “I've got US Open as an amateur, and see what happens from there. Got to go to Q-School to get some status on PGA Tour Canada or maybe we'll get some starts. We'll see what happens. Pretty exciting stuff coming up.”
Nevertheless, it’s hard to see how anything over the remainder of the year will top what he will experience on Sunday when he plays alongside arguably the greatest player of all time.
The pairing has echoes of the final round of last year’s PGA Championship, when club pro Michael Block played alongside four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Everything I Learned From Two Hours Sat Behind The 12th Tee At Augusta National
Spending two hours watching the leading groups come through the heart of Amen Corner, here's everything I learned about the championship defining stretch of golf
By Dan Parker Published
-
Watch The Moment Scottie Scheffler's Reaction To Bryson DeChambeau's Hole-Out Caught On Camera
Scottie Scheffler's priceless reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's hole-out was caught on camera
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Watch The Moment Scottie Scheffler's Reaction To Bryson DeChambeau's Hole-Out Caught On Camera
Scottie Scheffler's priceless reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's hole-out was caught on camera
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rich And Famous Fly In For The Masters As Mind-Blowing Video Shows Incredible Number Of Private Jets Parked Up At Augusta Airport
A video shared on social media shows how busy Augusta Regional Airport gets at this time of year, with a line of private jets parked up for the Masters
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Masters Tee Times Round 4: Scheffler And Morikawa In Final Pairing
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler takes a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa into the final round at The Masters
By Elliott Heath Published
-
WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-Out Birdie At The 18th To Keep Masters Dream Alive
Arguably the best birdie you will see all week, DeChambeau holed his wedge shot to move within four shots of leader, Scottie Scheffler, going into the final round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Pro Cleared Out Locker Thinking He Missed Masters Cut... Only To Make It On The Number!
Luke List revealed that, following back-to-back 75s, he was ready to head home before the cutline moved to six-over-par
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watching The Masters On Apple Vision Pro Looks Like The Next Best Thing To Being At Augusta
Footage of a fan using the Apple Vision Pro to watch the Masters has been widely shared on social media – and it looks amazing
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Jason Day Confirms Augusta National Asked Him To Take Off Malbon Vest At Masters
Jason Day’s apparel turned a fair few heads on Friday, but his Malbon vest was a little too much for Augusta National who asked him to remove it
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods’ Masters Challenge Unravels After Worst Round Of His Career At Augusta National
After making history on Friday, Woods slumped to the worst round of his Masters career on day three at Augusta National
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated