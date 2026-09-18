BMW PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round Three Pairings

American Ryan Gerard takes a two-shot lead into the weekend at the DP World Tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Gerard's 65 on Friday saw him overtake veteran Adam Scott, with the Australian rolling back the years to shoot 67-67 and sit on 10 under through two rounds around the West Course.

PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is just a shot further back while Rory McIlroy and Open champion Ryan Fox are on eight under alongside former US Open champion JJ Spaun on a healthy looking leaderboard.

Some big names missed the cut at Wentworth though, while players such as Alex Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk produced flying finishes on the 18th to just scrape into the weekend.

Jon Rahm had a tournament to forget though with his worst ever finish, his worst ever 36-hole score and his joint-worst single round (78) on the DP World Tour to finish dead last in the field.

And Patrick Reed suffered a big blow to his Race To Dubai chances as he had to pull out with a wrist injury - leaving McIlroy with a free run at overtaking his lead if he can bag a top-two finish.

For those still in the mix, the third round gets under way at 7am local time (2am ET) on Saturday with Shaun Norris and Alex Fitzpatrick getting the show on the road.

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Rory McIlroy plays with Open champion Ryan Fox for the third day running, with the pair off at 12:25 (07:25 ET) while the final pairing of Adam Scott and Ryan Gerard tee off at 13:05 (08:05 ET).

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three

BST/ET

07:00 (2:00am): Shaun Norris, Alex Fitzpatrick

Shaun Norris, Alex Fitzpatrick 07:10 (2:10am): Junghwan Lee, Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Junghwan Lee, Oihan Guillamoundeguy 07:20 (2:20am): Francesco Laporta, Kazuma Kobori

Francesco Laporta, Kazuma Kobori 07:30 (2:30am): Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Freddy Schott

Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Freddy Schott 07:40 (2:40am): Romain Langasque, David Puig

Romain Langasque, David Puig 07:50 (2:50am): Niklas Lemke, Yurav Premlall

Niklas Lemke, Yurav Premlall 08:00 (3:00am): Joost Luiten, Kristoffer Reitan

Joost Luiten, Kristoffer Reitan 08:10 (3:10am): Adrian Meronk, Niklas Nørgaard

Adrian Meronk, Niklas Nørgaard 08:20 (3:20am): Ewen Ferguson, Daniel Hillier

Ewen Ferguson, Daniel Hillier 08:35 (3:35am): Adrien Saddier, Matthew Jordan

Adrien Saddier, Matthew Jordan 08:45 (3:45am): Alex Smalley, Justin Rose

Alex Smalley, Justin Rose 08:55 (3:55am): Charley Hoffman, Kota Kaneko

Charley Hoffman, Kota Kaneko 09:05 (4:05am): Sean Crocker, Marcus Kinhult

Sean Crocker, Marcus Kinhult 09:15 (4:15am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jayden Schaper

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jayden Schaper 09:25 (4:25am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry 09:35 (4:35am): Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Couvra

Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Couvra 09:45 (4:45am): Paul Waring, Sam Bairstow

Paul Waring, Sam Bairstow 09:55 (4:55am): Alejandro Del Rey, Francesco Molinari

Alejandro Del Rey, Francesco Molinari 10:10 (5:10am): Robert MacIntyre, Johannes Veerman

Robert MacIntyre, Johannes Veerman 10:20 (5:20am): Yuto Katsuragawa, Danny Willett

Yuto Katsuragawa, Danny Willett 10:30 (5:30am): David Law, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

David Law, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 10:40 (5:40am): Viktor Hovland, Frederic Lacroix

Viktor Hovland, Frederic Lacroix 10:50 (5:50am): Guido Migliozzi, Eugenio Chacarra

Guido Migliozzi, Eugenio Chacarra 11:00 (6:00am): Ludvig Åberg, Jeff Winther

Ludvig Åberg, Jeff Winther 11:10 (6:10am): Andy Sullivan, Ricardo Gouveia

Andy Sullivan, Ricardo Gouveia 11:20 (6:20am): Joakim Lagergren, Davis Bryant

Joakim Lagergren, Davis Bryant 11:30 (6:30am): Angel Ayora, Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Ayora, Marcus Helligkilde 11:45 (6:45am): Adrian Otaegui, Joe Dean

Adrian Otaegui, Joe Dean 11:55 (6:55am): Joaquin Niemann, Marcus Armitage

Joaquin Niemann, Marcus Armitage 12:05 (7:05am): Alex Noren, Sepp Straka

Alex Noren, Sepp Straka 12:15 (7:15am): Jordan Smith, Matt Wallace

Jordan Smith, Matt Wallace 12:25 (7:25am): Ryan Fox, Rory McIlroy

Ryan Fox, Rory McIlroy 12:35 (7:35am): Ross Fisher, Nacho Elvira

Ross Fisher, Nacho Elvira 12:45 (7:45am): JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai

JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai 12:55 (7:55am): Manuel Elvira, Filippo Celli

Manuel Elvira, Filippo Celli 13:05 (8:05am): Adam Scott, Ryan Gerard

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship: TV channels and times

Saturday

US: Golf Channel 7am-12.30pm

UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 9am

Sunday

US: Golf Channel 7am-12.30pm

UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 9am