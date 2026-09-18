BMW PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round Three Pairings
All the third round tee times for the 2026 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the flagship event on the DP World Tour
American Ryan Gerard takes a two-shot lead into the weekend at the DP World Tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Gerard's 65 on Friday saw him overtake veteran Adam Scott, with the Australian rolling back the years to shoot 67-67 and sit on 10 under through two rounds around the West Course.
PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is just a shot further back while Rory McIlroy and Open champion Ryan Fox are on eight under alongside former US Open champion JJ Spaun on a healthy looking leaderboard.
Some big names missed the cut at Wentworth though, while players such as Alex Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk produced flying finishes on the 18th to just scrape into the weekend.
Jon Rahm had a tournament to forget though with his worst ever finish, his worst ever 36-hole score and his joint-worst single round (78) on the DP World Tour to finish dead last in the field.
And Patrick Reed suffered a big blow to his Race To Dubai chances as he had to pull out with a wrist injury - leaving McIlroy with a free run at overtaking his lead if he can bag a top-two finish.
For those still in the mix, the third round gets under way at 7am local time (2am ET) on Saturday with Shaun Norris and Alex Fitzpatrick getting the show on the road.
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Rory McIlroy plays with Open champion Ryan Fox for the third day running, with the pair off at 12:25 (07:25 ET) while the final pairing of Adam Scott and Ryan Gerard tee off at 13:05 (08:05 ET).
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three
BST/ET
- 07:00 (2:00am): Shaun Norris, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 07:10 (2:10am): Junghwan Lee, Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- 07:20 (2:20am): Francesco Laporta, Kazuma Kobori
- 07:30 (2:30am): Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Freddy Schott
- 07:40 (2:40am): Romain Langasque, David Puig
- 07:50 (2:50am): Niklas Lemke, Yurav Premlall
- 08:00 (3:00am): Joost Luiten, Kristoffer Reitan
- 08:10 (3:10am): Adrian Meronk, Niklas Nørgaard
- 08:20 (3:20am): Ewen Ferguson, Daniel Hillier
- 08:35 (3:35am): Adrien Saddier, Matthew Jordan
- 08:45 (3:45am): Alex Smalley, Justin Rose
- 08:55 (3:55am): Charley Hoffman, Kota Kaneko
- 09:05 (4:05am): Sean Crocker, Marcus Kinhult
- 09:15 (4:15am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jayden Schaper
- 09:25 (4:25am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry
- 09:35 (4:35am): Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Couvra
- 09:45 (4:45am): Paul Waring, Sam Bairstow
- 09:55 (4:55am): Alejandro Del Rey, Francesco Molinari
- 10:10 (5:10am): Robert MacIntyre, Johannes Veerman
- 10:20 (5:20am): Yuto Katsuragawa, Danny Willett
- 10:30 (5:30am): David Law, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 10:40 (5:40am): Viktor Hovland, Frederic Lacroix
- 10:50 (5:50am): Guido Migliozzi, Eugenio Chacarra
- 11:00 (6:00am): Ludvig Åberg, Jeff Winther
- 11:10 (6:10am): Andy Sullivan, Ricardo Gouveia
- 11:20 (6:20am): Joakim Lagergren, Davis Bryant
- 11:30 (6:30am): Angel Ayora, Marcus Helligkilde
- 11:45 (6:45am): Adrian Otaegui, Joe Dean
- 11:55 (6:55am): Joaquin Niemann, Marcus Armitage
- 12:05 (7:05am): Alex Noren, Sepp Straka
- 12:15 (7:15am): Jordan Smith, Matt Wallace
- 12:25 (7:25am): Ryan Fox, Rory McIlroy
- 12:35 (7:35am): Ross Fisher, Nacho Elvira
- 12:45 (7:45am): JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 12:55 (7:55am): Manuel Elvira, Filippo Celli
- 13:05 (8:05am): Adam Scott, Ryan Gerard
How to watch the BMW PGA Championship: TV channels and times
Saturday
US: Golf Channel 7am-12.30pm
UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 9am
Sunday
US: Golf Channel 7am-12.30pm
UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 9am
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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