Who Is Mito Pereira's Wife?

Mito Pereira is one of South America's upcoming stars, with the Chilean really establishing himself on the PGA Tour in his rookie 2021/22 season. Throughout all of his success, Mito has had his wife, Antonia Prida, by his side.

Get to know her a little bit better in this piece.

Although it is unclear when the couple officially started dating, we do know it was around or before 2014, with Mito posting a picture of himself and Antonia out on the golf course.

Antonia does have an Instagram account that showcases some eye-catching photos, as well as drawings which are dedicated to nature. Her bio, which reads: "Mi propósito es contribuir en valoración de la naturaleza como digna fuente de admiración," loosely translates to "My purpose is to contribute to the appreciation of nature as a worthy source of admiration."

Within golf, Antonia has been spotted at several of Mito's tournaments, with the duo posting snaps at Pebble Beach, Las Vegas and Texas to name just a few.

In early January 2021, the couple got engaged, with the wedding taking place a year later. At the ceremony, Mito and Antonia were pictured walking under a golf club arch that was created by the wedding guests who were present.