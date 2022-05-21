Who Is Mito Pereira's Wife?
Mito Pereira is one of South America's upcoming stars, with the Chilean really establishing himself on the PGA Tour in his rookie 2021/22 season. Throughout all of his success, Mito has had his wife, Antonia Prida, by his side.
Although it is unclear when the couple officially started dating, we do know it was around or before 2014, with Mito posting a picture of himself and Antonia out on the golf course.
Antonia does have an Instagram account that showcases some eye-catching photos, as well as drawings which are dedicated to nature. Her bio, which reads: "Mi propósito es contribuir en valoración de la naturaleza como digna fuente de admiración," loosely translates to "My purpose is to contribute to the appreciation of nature as a worthy source of admiration."
Within golf, Antonia has been spotted at several of Mito's tournaments, with the duo posting snaps at Pebble Beach, Las Vegas and Texas to name just a few.
In early January 2021, the couple got engaged, with the wedding taking place a year later. At the ceremony, Mito and Antonia were pictured walking under a golf club arch that was created by the wedding guests who were present.
