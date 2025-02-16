Who Is Maverick McNealy's Wife?
Maverick McNealy is making a big name for himself both on and off the course, but who is he sharing his adventures with?
PGA Tour pro Maverick McNealy's life is certainly not dull.
As well as graduating from one of the world's most renowned universities, Stanford, with a degree in Management Science and Engineering, the Californian also reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking during his time there.
He is also the son of Silicon Valley veteran Scott McNealy, who, in 2010, sold the company he co-founded, Sun Microsystems, to Oracle Corporation for the small matter of $7.9bn.
McNealy, who used to date Major-winning LPGA Tour star Danielle Kang, has also achieved a successful PGA Tour career, with one of the big highlights being victory in the 2024 RSM Classic.
While even one of those things would be a lifetime talking point for most people, McNealy isn't stopping there. He also has a pilot's license and has flown himself to PGA Tour events, including the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines!
But who has McNealy had by his side as this apparently never-ending list of highlights continues? Meet Maya McNealy, Maverick's wife since December 2023. She appears to be the yin to Maverick's yang, as she appears happy to keep a low profile little known about her background.
What we do know is that the pair, who live in Las Vegas, Nevada, got engaged on 16 August 2023, with an image of Maverick proposing to Maya at Lake Tahoe posted on his Instagram account. Later, Maverick expanded on the news in an Instagram summary of an injury-affected spell, where he wrote: "How this summer has gone… mostly rehab, some fun (non-golf) travel, scored myself a fiancée, and capped it off with a private pilot instrument rating!"
The pair married in an intimate ceremony officiated by his brother, Scout, who also caddies for him. To mark the one-year anniversary of the wedding, Maverick posted some images from the day on Instagram, to which Maya responded: "Truly had the best day EVER!!!! So thankful to have been able to celebrate our love with all of our favorite people."
A measure of how supportive Maya is to Maverick's career can be found in his post-tournament interview after winning the 2024 RSM Classic. There, he heaped praise on Maya, who traveled with her husband to many of PGA Tour events that year. He said: "I played more golf than I have just about any other year and I had way more fun because Maya was able to put her life on hold and travel with me all year."
He went onto explain how Maya had given him perspective when his maiden PGA Tour win had proved elusive until that point. He added: "I thought it could have happened my rookie year, I thought it might take 10, 15 years, I don't know.
"Maya was chatting with me when I was maybe a little bit - being a little bit dramatic but a little bit frustrated. She said, 'Well, if you knew you were going to win like in six weeks, would you do anything different?' I said, 'Well, probably not.' So six weeks I did get my win. No, I wouldn't have done anything different."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
