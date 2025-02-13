PGA Tour Pro Flies Himself To Torrey Pines For Genesis Invitational
Maverick McNealy earned his pilot's license in 2023, and he's put that to good use to get to the PGA Tour signature event
Extensive traveling is an essential part of being a PGA Tour pro, with players clocking up thousands of miles a year in pursuit of their craft.
Most pros settle for commercial flights as they crisscross North America and beyond throughout the season, whereas some of the most successful may even have a private jet, but it’s not often you find a player flying himself to a tournament.
However, that’s exactly what Maverick McNealy opted to do for the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, with video footage published on X by Golf Digest showing the 29-year-old boarding his aircraft, presumably from close to his Las Vegas home, before heading to San Diego for the signature event.
Maverick McNealy flew himself to Torrey Pines this week. ✈️[Insert Top Gun puns] pic.twitter.com/ymuIK3ZlnOFebruary 13, 2025
McNealy earned his private pilot’s license in September 2023 when he was in the midst of a spell out of the game with injury. Per PGATour.com, at the time, he stated his ambition to fly to PGA Tour events in the southwest and he has made good on that promise this week.
In the article, he also explained how there elements of flying an aircraft that can be applied to golf. He said: “The decision-making and execution under pressure; there are ways you feel the airplane, you feel the power the engine’s producing, you’re judging airspeed and pitch angle and glide path and power, all the stuff coming into land, you’re judging the wind, you’re taking the information from a lot of different factors. It’s a lot more reactionary than golf, but the same kind of factors you’re looking at.”
Whether or not McNealy’s interest in flying has helped him better understand golf, it’s not just his aircraft that has been taking off in recent months. His golf career is also on the up.
He claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last November’s RSM Classic, and two more top-10 finishes have come this year alone – a T8 at The Sentry and T9 at last week’s WM Phoenix Open. That kind of form helped take him to a career-high world ranking of 26th ahead of the Genesis Invitational.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Genesis Invitational Honors Tiger Woods' Late Mother With Torrey Pines Flag Tribute
The seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines' South Course will be white for the duration of the Genesis Invitational to honor his late mother, Kultida
By Mike Hall Published
-
Meja Ortengren: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Meja Ortengren is one of the world’s best amateur golfers - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Invitational Honors Tiger Woods' Late Mother With Torrey Pines Flag Tribute
The seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines' South Course will be white for the duration of the Genesis Invitational to honor his late mother, Kultida
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Genesis Invitational Round One: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Tee Times For Thursday's Play
How to watch The Genesis Invitational on Thursday February 12, with all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts for Round One wherever you are in the world.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Adam Scott Explains How President Trump Can Speed Up PGA Tour-PIF Deal
Adam Scott says Donald Trump's intervention can be a big positive for the PGA Tour-PIF deal - especially regarding the ongoing Department Of Justice investigation
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘He’s The Ultimate Dealmaker’ - Jay Monahan Confident President Trump Can Reunite Golf
Jay Monahan says "ultimate dealmaker" Donald Trump can help speed things along in the PGA Tour-PIF deal, after saying he held a productive meeting with the US President
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Let’s Move Forward Together’ - Rory McIlroy In Passionate Plea For PGA Tour-LIV Golf Reunification
The World No.3 has urged togetherness as a deal between the PGA Tour and PIF appears to draw closer
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title at the Genesis Invitational, as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline at Torrey Pines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational: TV Channels, Streaming Information For PGA Tour Signature Event This Week
No Tiger Woods but Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tee it up in Torrey Pines – here's how you can watch The Genesis Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
'If We're Banning AimPoint I Think We Should Ban Long Putters As Well' - Collin Morikawa Defends Green Reading Method After Fellow Pro Calls It Out For Being 'Rude'
The two-time Major winner claimed that long putters should be banned after Lucas Glover called for AimPoint to be eliminated from tournament play on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published