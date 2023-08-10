Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2019 LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year has enjoyed quite the start to her professional career, and already has three titles to her name, including a Major Championship – The Chevron Championship of 2022.

This was a stellar season for the American, who also picked up victories at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Her caddie during that remarkable season was David Eller, and he received an award of his own for the part he played in Kupcho’s success, picking up the prestigious Caddie of the Year award.

However, Eller started the season alongside Ryann O’Toole, and it’s now Patrick Smith that is working alongside Kupcho.

Smith grew up in Auckland, New Zealand. In 2016 he went to America with the plan of having a “bit of a work holiday”, but he ended up caddying for a friend.

Not long after this, Smith, a sports and fitness fanatic, took a call from Laura Gonzales-Escallon asking if he would caddie for her in the Symetra Tour Championship.

It turned out to be quite the week for both of them, with the Belgian player gaining her LPGA Tour card for the 2017 season, and Smith getting the role of caddie full time.

According to Smith’s LinkedIn profile, the New Zealand native also works in various roles ranging from coaching to managing.

Smith, a former caddie at River Oaks Country Club, also appears to be the president of the Professional Ladies Tour Caddies Association.

The looper has a background in civil engineering, and during his time at university completed a BSurv degree at the University of Otago.

It’s not clear why Kupcho and Eller parted company, although there’s nothing to suggest this was anything other than an amicable split.

Speaking after picking up the Caddie of the Year award, Eller said, “I feel very fortunate indeed to get this recognition. I was a bit overwhelmed. It was unexpected and such a special moment.”