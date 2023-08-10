Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Caddie?

Jennifer Kupcho started 2023 with a new caddie, despite enjoying great success in the previous season

Jennifer Kupcho
Jennifer Kupcho in action at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

The 2019 LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year has enjoyed quite the start to her professional career, and already has three titles to her name, including a Major Championship – The Chevron Championship of 2022.

This was a stellar season for the American, who also picked up victories at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Her caddie during that remarkable season was David Eller, and he received an award of his own for the part he played in Kupcho’s success, picking up the prestigious Caddie of the Year award.

However, Eller started the season alongside Ryann O’Toole, and it’s now Patrick Smith that is working alongside Kupcho.

Smith grew up in Auckland, New Zealand. In 2016 he went to America with the plan of having a “bit of a work holiday”, but he ended up caddying for a friend.

Not long after this, Smith, a sports and fitness fanatic, took a call from Laura Gonzales-Escallon asking if he would caddie for her in the Symetra Tour Championship.

It turned out to be quite the week for both of them, with the Belgian player gaining her LPGA Tour card for the 2017 season, and Smith getting the role of caddie full time.

According to Smith’s LinkedIn profile, the New Zealand native also works in various roles ranging from coaching to managing.

Smith, a former caddie at River Oaks Country Club, also appears to be the president of the Professional Ladies Tour Caddies Association.

The looper has a background in civil engineering, and during his time at university completed a BSurv degree at the University of Otago.

It’s not clear why Kupcho and Eller parted company, although there’s nothing to suggest this was anything other than an amicable split.

Speaking after picking up the Caddie of the Year award, Eller said, “I feel very fortunate indeed to get this recognition. I was a bit overwhelmed. It was unexpected and such a special moment.”

Topics
Women's Golf
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸