Lexi Thompson Named One Of Three US Solheim Cup Wildcards

Lexi Thompson has been named as one of US captain Stacy Lewis’s wildcards for the Solheim Cup.

Following the AIG Women’s Open, nine players booked their places via automatic qualifying, including World No.1 Nelly Korda and two-time Major winner Lillia Vu.

That left three players for Lewis to choose as wildcards for the match against Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. There, the hosts will be hoping to grapple the trophy from the grasp of the Europeans after they retained the trophy with 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin in 2023.

To assist her with that task, Lewis' highest-profile wildcard choice is undoubtedly Thompson. The 29-year-old announced she was retiring from the full-time professional game earlier in the year, but she will now have a seventh and potentially final Solheim Cup appearance to look back on. She was impressive in 2023, too, claiming a record of 3-1-1, while she has an overall record of 9-7-7.

Thompson said: “It was a tremendous honor last year to play under Stacy. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to on and off the golf course. It’s a great honor to represent my country.”

Lewis has also opted for more experience with the inclusion of Jennifer Kupcho. The three-time LPGA Tour winner will be making her third Solheim Cup appearance. She heads into the 2024 match with an overall record of 2-3-2.

Jennifer Kupcho will make her third appearance in the Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said: “It’s special. I mean it’s the greatest honor to be able to play for your country, but I also think it’s going to be amazing to be back on US soil.”

Lewis has also turned to Sarah Schmelzel, who will be making her first Solheim Cup appearance. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has been in good form of late, including achieving T9 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and eighth at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

The Solheim Cup will take place between 13 and 15 September.

US Solheim Cup Team