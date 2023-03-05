HSBC Caddie Of The Year Award Announced

A caddie plays a pivotal part in a player's success, with their influence proving important when it comes to big-time decisions on the golf course and in competition.

There have been many legendary caddies throughout the decades, and now, at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, we have found out the winner of the HSBC Caddie of The Year is David Eller, who received the award in Singapore.

Eller receives the white caddie bib prior to the third round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

A title voted for by fellow peers, Eller enjoyed a stellar season with Solheim Cup player, Jennifer Kupcho, who secured her first Major win at The Chevron Championship, as well as victories at the Meijer LPGA Classic and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside Lizette Salas.

Now on the bag with LPGA Tour winner, Ryan O'Toole, the pair have started 2023 with two top-20 finishes. Speaking about the award, Eller stated that: “I feel very fortunate indeed to get this recognition. I was a bit overwhelmed. It was unexpected and such a special moment.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the veteran caddies, who have helped me out over the years and shown me the ropes. I’m very grateful for that and to get that recognition. Ultimately, I think what got me over the line would have been results on the course and Jennifer had a lot of success with a major and a couple of wins. It’s a nice recognition for all the work the caddies do out here week after week.”

Eller and Kupcho jump into Poppie's Pond after winning The 2022 Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Awarded the coveted white caddie bib ahead of the third round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa on Saturday, Eller joins the likes of previous winners Craig Connelly, who picked up the award in 2014 with Martin Kaymer, Ricky Elliott, who caddied for Brooks Koepka during his Major domination in 2017 - 2019 and Billy Foster, who was on the bag for Lee Westwood during 2009.