Who Is Jackson Suber's Caddie?
Jackson Suber has made a strong start to his PGA Tour career, but who is his caddie?
Jackson Suber has made a strong start to his PGA Tour career.
An early sign he would be one to watch came at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where a T19 gave him the first top-20 finish of his rookie season.
It got even better for the former University of Mississippi player in his next start, where he finished fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Alongside him for those successes and throughout his rookie season has been his caddie, Greyson Porter, who also has a strong background as a player.
Porter fell in love with the game at an early age, chipping balls in his backyard with his dad.
That love took him a long way, with a college career at Florida State on his way to majoring in finance.
Following that, Porter, who counts Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy among his idols, joined the PGA Tour Canada.
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He played nine times on the circuit in 2022 - the same time Suber competed on the PGA Tour Canada. That included a best finish of T36, before another appearance on the PGA Tour Americas in 2024.
While Porter's playing ability is apparent, he clearly excels in his latest role as a caddie, too.
As well as steering Suber to those impressive performances earlier in the 2026 season, it was looking even better for the pair at the RBC Canadian Open, with Suber the 54-hole leader as he closed in on a maiden PGA Tour win.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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