Who Is Jackson Suber's Caddie?

Jackson Suber has made a strong start to his PGA Tour career.

An early sign he would be one to watch came at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where a T19 gave him the first top-20 finish of his rookie season.

It got even better for the former University of Mississippi player in his next start, where he finished fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Alongside him for those successes and throughout his rookie season has been his caddie, Greyson Porter, who also has a strong background as a player.

Porter fell in love with the game at an early age, chipping balls in his backyard with his dad.

That love took him a long way, with a college career at Florida State on his way to majoring in finance.

Following that, Porter, who counts Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy among his idols, joined the PGA Tour Canada.

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Jackson Suber led the RBC Canadian Open after three rounds, with Porter on his bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

He played nine times on the circuit in 2022 - the same time Suber competed on the PGA Tour Canada. That included a best finish of T36, before another appearance on the PGA Tour Americas in 2024.

While Porter's playing ability is apparent, he clearly excels in his latest role as a caddie, too.

As well as steering Suber to those impressive performances earlier in the 2026 season, it was looking even better for the pair at the RBC Canadian Open, with Suber the 54-hole leader as he closed in on a maiden PGA Tour win.