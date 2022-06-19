Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Denny McCarthy's Wife?

A player who has been out on the PGA Tour for a few years now, Denny McCarthy is still waiting for his first win on the Tour despite several close calls. Supporting him at during event, is his partner, Samantha Marzke, but who is she? Let's take a look.

A post shared by Samantha Marzke (@samantha_marzke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

We believe the pair are married and have been so for a number of years now, reports have said they tied the knot in 2018 but we are yet to 100% confirm this. The couple lives in Jupiter, Florida, which is where a lot of professional golfers reside.

Samantha is currently working as a Waterfront and Seaside Home Specialist for the Zecca Group and Illustrated Properties.

It seems the pair lead a pretty private life and there is not that much information out there on Marzke, but we believe she attended Western Michigan University. Other than this, and the fact they have two dogs together called Juno and Dublin we have struggled to find a lot of info on her.

We are yet to confirm how exactly the pair met and when they officially started their relationship but we do know McCarthy is a player to keep your eyes out for because of how good his putting is. He led the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, for two consecutive seasons up to 2020, with that season's performance ranking as the second-best putting season of the ShotLink era (since 2004).