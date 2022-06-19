Who Is Denny McCarthy's Wife?
Who is the American professional golfer married to? We take a look in this piece.
A player who has been out on the PGA Tour for a few years now, Denny McCarthy is still waiting for his first win on the Tour despite several close calls. Supporting him at during event, is his partner, Samantha Marzke, but who is she? Let's take a look.
We believe the pair are married and have been so for a number of years now, reports have said they tied the knot in 2018 but we are yet to 100% confirm this. The couple lives in Jupiter, Florida, which is where a lot of professional golfers reside.
Samantha is currently working as a Waterfront and Seaside Home Specialist for the Zecca Group and Illustrated Properties.
It seems the pair lead a pretty private life and there is not that much information out there on Marzke, but we believe she attended Western Michigan University. Other than this, and the fact they have two dogs together called Juno and Dublin we have struggled to find a lot of info on her.
We are yet to confirm how exactly the pair met and when they officially started their relationship but we do know McCarthy is a player to keep your eyes out for because of how good his putting is. He led the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, for two consecutive seasons up to 2020, with that season's performance ranking as the second-best putting season of the ShotLink era (since 2004).
