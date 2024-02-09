Who Is David Puig's Caddie?

There will have been many players and caddie excited after Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf, but none more than David Puig's caddie Alberto Sanchez.

Sanchez is one of Rahm's closest friends after the pair were roommates together at Arizona State University. The Spanish-speaking duo played on the same college team and went on to both turn pro in 2016.

He was even seen celebrating with Rahm on the 72nd green at Torrey Pines when he captured his maiden Major title at the 2021 US Open.

Sanchez, who is from Arizona and has a Mexican father, played professionally before becoming a full-time caddie, where he loops for fellow former Arizona State University player David Puig.

He played on the PGA Tour Lationamerica in 2017 and 2018 and then the PGA Tour Canada in 2019. His best result as a pro was a T6 at the 2017 Costa Rica Classic.

The highlight of his playing career, though, came in 2012 when he played in the US Open at the Olympic Club aged 17.

He shot six-under in qualifying to progress and was a very respectable two-over-par after the first round in T23rd position before going on to miss the cut.

Sanchez's boss David Puig joined LIV Golf in 2022 whilst still an amateur and is one of the league's brightest prospects. He won three collegiate events at ASU and was a two-time All American.

The Barcelona man then won his first pro title at the 2023 International Series Singapore tournament on the Asian Tour, where he had Sanchez on the bag at Tanah Merah GC. The pair had a best finish of 4th in the 2023 LIV Golf League, coming at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Puig won $4.5m in 2023, meaning Sanchez would have pocketed somewhere round $400,000 considering his cut of between 5-10% depending on finishes.

The Spaniard plays for compatriot Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC franchise.