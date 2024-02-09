Who Is David Puig's Caddie?
David Puig has Jon Rahm's former college roommate Alberto Sanchez on the bag
There will have been many players and caddie excited after Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf, but none more than David Puig's caddie Alberto Sanchez.
Sanchez is one of Rahm's closest friends after the pair were roommates together at Arizona State University. The Spanish-speaking duo played on the same college team and went on to both turn pro in 2016.
He was even seen celebrating with Rahm on the 72nd green at Torrey Pines when he captured his maiden Major title at the 2021 US Open.
Sanchez, who is from Arizona and has a Mexican father, played professionally before becoming a full-time caddie, where he loops for fellow former Arizona State University player David Puig.
He played on the PGA Tour Lationamerica in 2017 and 2018 and then the PGA Tour Canada in 2019. His best result as a pro was a T6 at the 2017 Costa Rica Classic.
The highlight of his playing career, though, came in 2012 when he played in the US Open at the Olympic Club aged 17.
He shot six-under in qualifying to progress and was a very respectable two-over-par after the first round in T23rd position before going on to miss the cut.
Sanchez's boss David Puig joined LIV Golf in 2022 whilst still an amateur and is one of the league's brightest prospects. He won three collegiate events at ASU and was a two-time All American.
The Barcelona man then won his first pro title at the 2023 International Series Singapore tournament on the Asian Tour, where he had Sanchez on the bag at Tanah Merah GC. The pair had a best finish of 4th in the 2023 LIV Golf League, coming at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
Puig won $4.5m in 2023, meaning Sanchez would have pocketed somewhere round $400,000 considering his cut of between 5-10% depending on finishes.
The Spaniard plays for compatriot Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC franchise.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
