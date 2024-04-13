Who Is Cameron Davis’ Wife?

Cameron Davis is quietly building an impressive career. After turning pro in 2016, he won his first PGA Tour event five years later at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In 2023, he had his first top-10 finish at a Major with a T6 at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, while he again impressed at a Major during the 2024 Masters when he sat inside the top-10 heading into moving day.

In between all that, Davis also got married after he and Jonika Zapiorkowska tied the knot in 2020. Zapiorkowska is from the state of Washington, and its biggest city, Seattle, is where she and Davis currently reside.

According to her social media, she has worked as a User Assistance Developer and is a certified herbalist.

Zapiorkowska and Davis began dating in 2014, while they were married on 5 September 2020. After their wedding, she posted images from the day on her Instagram account with the message: “Loving you will always be one of my favourite parts of the story. Rain, shine, or global pandemics, I will always choose you. Here is to our forever, @cam_davis77. It's looking bright.”

If they had a honeymoon it would surely have been delayed, though – Davis played in the Safeway Open just four days later, where he finished T36.

Although Zapiorkowska has occasionally posted other images of the couple, it appears they generally keep their private life out of the public eye.

However, she attended The Masters in 2022, which marked Davis' maiden appearance, and she also supported her husband at the Presidents Cup later that year, where the Australian was part of the International Team at Quail Hollow.

She was also seen celebrating with Davis after he helped the team to victory at the Saturday afternoon fourball by beating Billy Horschel and Sam Burns alongside Adam Scott.

Ultimately, the US won the match, but Jonika went away delighted with the team’s efforts. She wrote on Instagram: “Here is to the team that proved we will not go gentle into that good night; I have never known, never been more proud of an entire team of players, captains, spouses, and support staff as amazing as you.

“We come from all over the world, with different languages, cultures, habits, but for one week we play for our international shield with pride and fierce love to prove that good golf lives all over the world. Thank you for all these memories. I am honoured to have been your teammate. We’ll get them in Montreal.”

Other details on Zapiorkowska are limited, although her current Instagram bio states humorously that she is a “lover of sharks, bad shark movies, loud music, video games, papayas, & the Oxford comma.”