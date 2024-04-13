Who Is Cameron Davis’ Wife?
Australian Cameron Davis married Jonika Zapiorkowska in 2020 – here’s what we know about her
Cameron Davis is quietly building an impressive career. After turning pro in 2016, he won his first PGA Tour event five years later at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
In 2023, he had his first top-10 finish at a Major with a T6 at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, while he again impressed at a Major during the 2024 Masters when he sat inside the top-10 heading into moving day.
In between all that, Davis also got married after he and Jonika Zapiorkowska tied the knot in 2020. Zapiorkowska is from the state of Washington, and its biggest city, Seattle, is where she and Davis currently reside.
According to her social media, she has worked as a User Assistance Developer and is a certified herbalist.
Zapiorkowska and Davis began dating in 2014, while they were married on 5 September 2020. After their wedding, she posted images from the day on her Instagram account with the message: “Loving you will always be one of my favourite parts of the story. Rain, shine, or global pandemics, I will always choose you. Here is to our forever, @cam_davis77. It's looking bright.”
A post shared by Jonika Zapiorkowska Davis (@jonikazap)
A photo posted by on
If they had a honeymoon it would surely have been delayed, though – Davis played in the Safeway Open just four days later, where he finished T36.
Although Zapiorkowska has occasionally posted other images of the couple, it appears they generally keep their private life out of the public eye.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, she attended The Masters in 2022, which marked Davis' maiden appearance, and she also supported her husband at the Presidents Cup later that year, where the Australian was part of the International Team at Quail Hollow.
She was also seen celebrating with Davis after he helped the team to victory at the Saturday afternoon fourball by beating Billy Horschel and Sam Burns alongside Adam Scott.
Ultimately, the US won the match, but Jonika went away delighted with the team’s efforts. She wrote on Instagram: “Here is to the team that proved we will not go gentle into that good night; I have never known, never been more proud of an entire team of players, captains, spouses, and support staff as amazing as you.
“We come from all over the world, with different languages, cultures, habits, but for one week we play for our international shield with pride and fierce love to prove that good golf lives all over the world. Thank you for all these memories. I am honoured to have been your teammate. We’ll get them in Montreal.”
A post shared by Jonika Zapiorkowska Davis (@jonikazap)
A photo posted by on
Other details on Zapiorkowska are limited, although her current Instagram bio states humorously that she is a “lover of sharks, bad shark movies, loud music, video games, papayas, & the Oxford comma.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Collin Morikawa Makes Mid-Masters Putter Switch... And It's Paying Off
The two-time Major winner switched putters after round one of the 2024 Masters
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Purse Just Reached $20 Million - Here’s How It’s Grown Through The Years
The winner of the 2024 Masters will pick up a record paycheck at Augusta National, as the tournament purse increases for yet another year
By Matt Cradock Published