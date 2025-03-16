Who Is Bud Cauley's Wife?

After turning professional in 2011, much of Bud Cauley’s career has been spent on the PGA Tour.

However, despite spending spells in and around the world’s top 100, his career has been far from straightforward.

He was involved in a car accident in 2018, which, two years later, forced a prolonged absence from the game as he underwent a series of surgeries to address the injuries it caused, eventually returning for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

During that spell away from the game, Cauley married wife Kristi. She was born in September 1994 in Miami and attended the University of Florida, where she graduated with a degree in journalism in 2017.

By 2018, she had joined TGR Ventures, which was founded by Tiger Woods, where she is currently its Digital Marketing and Relations Coordinator.

While Kristi’s career appears to be thriving, she also has a busy homelife. She and Bud got engaged in 2019 and they tied the knot two years later.

In May 2022, Kristi announced on Instagram the couple were having a baby. Their son, Cooper William Cauley, was born on 14 November that year.

On 30 January 2025, he had a little brother when the couple’s second son, Miles Henry Cauley, was born – just six weeks before Cauley produced a hugely impressive performance in The Players Championship, where he was in contention in the final round at TPC Sawgrass.

Following the third round of that tournament, Bud was asked how the car accident had affected his perspective on life. He responded: “Well, I thought the car accident was life-altering, and then we had a couple kids and that was really life-altering.”

No doubt with Kristi alongside him, Bud will continue to take parenting – and his flourishing PGA Tour career – in his stride.