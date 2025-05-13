Rory McIlroy has an enviable record at the venue for the PGA Championship, Quail Hollow.

The 36-year-old has won at the North Carolina course four times, including on his last visit for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (now the Truist Championship). But what is it that gives him a crucial edge at the venue? In the build-up to the 2025 tournament, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm both gave their thoughts.

As far as Thomas is concerned, above all else, it comes down to McIlroy's ability off the tee. “First and foremost, he's really, really good at golf, so that definitely helps, Thomas began. “I would argue he's the best driver of the ball I've ever seen, and that is extremely important here."

But what specifically about McIlroy’s driving ability is Thomas most impressed by? He continued: “I think his shot shape, I think this golf course fits a high draw really, really well. There's a lot of tee shots, whether it's holding fairways or fitting doglegs, taking bunkers out of play, whatever it is. He just has - when he's on, he has such control of that driver, it seems like he can hit it in a window and an area that some guys are trying to hit short irons.”

Justin Thomas is in awe of Rory McIlroy's driving ability (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas believes that rare talent is particularly beneficial at the course, where consistency off the tee is a must. He added: “That's a tremendous advantage or threat at any golf course, but I feel like a place like this, where it doesn't necessarily require a lot of thought or strategy off the tee, it's generally pulling out driver and just I need to hit this as far and straight as possible, and he's really, really good at that.”

Rory McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later, Rahm explained McIlroy's overall talent is something to envy. Asked what part of his own game – driving, approach, around the green or putting - he would swap for that of a current player, he said: “Oh, my God. Based on the success he's had here, you almost have to go with some part of Rory's game. He's done incredible here, and it's because he's good at everything obviously.”

He then went into the specifics, mentioning McIlroy’s driving, but also an area of the game he is not as celebrated for. He added: “I think the obvious answer for a lot of people probably would say his driving on this golf course, but I think, as a pretty good driver myself, I'm going to choose how well he's been able to putt on those greens.”

Jon Rahm also had praise for McIlroy's abilities (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I would also say if I had to go with somebody who was maybe statistically a better putter, it's hard to go with somebody other than Xander, especially in recent years. I mean, I can rifle off about 10 different players, Scottie's iron game or quite a few other guys about their wedge game. If I have to go pick one, just because he's done so well here, I'm going to say how well Rory has done here, maybe on the greens and around the greens.”

As for McIlroy’s chances of making it a fifth Quail Hollow win, and third PGA Championship title, Rahm believes his Masters victory, where he completed the career Grand Slam, might free him up to go on a run.

He said: “I would not be one bit surprised if this lifted a weight off his shoulders that could get him going on another run, a bit like Xander did last year. Wins one, gets another one, gets in contention many times, like Scottie and many other players have done. A player of his caliber, you never know.”