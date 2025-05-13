Justin Thomas And Jon Rahm Explain What Sets Rory McIlroy Apart At Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy has won at the venue for this year's PGA Championship four times in his career, and the two stars have given their thoughts on what sets him apart
Rory McIlroy has an enviable record at the venue for the PGA Championship, Quail Hollow.
The 36-year-old has won at the North Carolina course four times, including on his last visit for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (now the Truist Championship). But what is it that gives him a crucial edge at the venue? In the build-up to the 2025 tournament, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm both gave their thoughts.
As far as Thomas is concerned, above all else, it comes down to McIlroy's ability off the tee. “First and foremost, he's really, really good at golf, so that definitely helps, Thomas began. “I would argue he's the best driver of the ball I've ever seen, and that is extremely important here."
But what specifically about McIlroy’s driving ability is Thomas most impressed by? He continued: “I think his shot shape, I think this golf course fits a high draw really, really well. There's a lot of tee shots, whether it's holding fairways or fitting doglegs, taking bunkers out of play, whatever it is. He just has - when he's on, he has such control of that driver, it seems like he can hit it in a window and an area that some guys are trying to hit short irons.”
Thomas believes that rare talent is particularly beneficial at the course, where consistency off the tee is a must. He added: “That's a tremendous advantage or threat at any golf course, but I feel like a place like this, where it doesn't necessarily require a lot of thought or strategy off the tee, it's generally pulling out driver and just I need to hit this as far and straight as possible, and he's really, really good at that.”
Later, Rahm explained McIlroy's overall talent is something to envy. Asked what part of his own game – driving, approach, around the green or putting - he would swap for that of a current player, he said: “Oh, my God. Based on the success he's had here, you almost have to go with some part of Rory's game. He's done incredible here, and it's because he's good at everything obviously.”
He then went into the specifics, mentioning McIlroy’s driving, but also an area of the game he is not as celebrated for. He added: “I think the obvious answer for a lot of people probably would say his driving on this golf course, but I think, as a pretty good driver myself, I'm going to choose how well he's been able to putt on those greens.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I would also say if I had to go with somebody who was maybe statistically a better putter, it's hard to go with somebody other than Xander, especially in recent years. I mean, I can rifle off about 10 different players, Scottie's iron game or quite a few other guys about their wedge game. If I have to go pick one, just because he's done so well here, I'm going to say how well Rory has done here, maybe on the greens and around the greens.”
As for McIlroy’s chances of making it a fifth Quail Hollow win, and third PGA Championship title, Rahm believes his Masters victory, where he completed the career Grand Slam, might free him up to go on a run.
He said: “I would not be one bit surprised if this lifted a weight off his shoulders that could get him going on another run, a bit like Xander did last year. Wins one, gets another one, gets in contention many times, like Scottie and many other players have done. A player of his caliber, you never know.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Which Courses Have Hosted The Most PGA Championships?
One golf club in Oklahoma has hosted the PGA Championship on five occasions
-
We Created A 10-Course PGA Championship Rota That We Think Would Take It To The Next Level
The PGA Championship has been staged at numerous courses throughout its history, but what would the ultimate rota look like for the Major championship?
-
It's Only Tuesday But We Might Have Already Had The Quote Of The Week Already At The 2025 PGA Championship
Hunter Mahan compared Quail Hollow to a Kardashian in an Athletic interview, which has quickly gone viral across social media
-
‘For Me, If I Could Only Win One Tournament For The Rest Of My Life I’d Pick This One For That Reason. Obviously Watching Rory Win After Giving It A Try For A Number Of Years Was Inspiring’ – Jordan Spieth Ahead Of Latest Grand Slam Attempt
The three-time Major winner has given his thoughts on the chance to join Masters champion Rory McIlroy as a winner of the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship
-
The PGA Championship Tends To Be Considered The Fourth-Best Major In The Men's Game… Is That Fair?
It has the strongest field in golf, yet many fans just don't get as hyped up for this one. Why?
-
7 Notable Past Winners Missing The 2025 PGA Championship
Anyone who takes the PGA Championship title can compete in it every year for life, but some notable former winners won't be appearing in 2025
-
Wet PGA Championship Set To Be A Big Hitter’s Paradise... Here Are The 20 Longest Drivers In The Field
Quail Hollow has been hit with heavy rain, which will surely play into the hands of the longest drivers this week
-
Watch The Bizarre Moment Hideki Matsuyama Works On His Putting In Torrential Rain Ahead Of PGA Championship
The 2021 Masters champion was seen working on his putting in some horrendous conditions on Monday at the PGA Championship...