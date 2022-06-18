Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Beau Hossler's Caddie?

American professional golfer Beau Hossler currently has a man called David Pelekoudas on his bag. He has caddied since 2010 and has been on the bags of a number of players, including Blayne Barber, Brian Campbell, Shawn Stefani, Jonathan Byrd and Marty Dou before Hossler.

He was born in Newport Beach, California and it appears sport runs in the family as his father played basketball at Michigan and his older sister played volleyball at Penn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are yet to confirm how and when specifically the pair started working together but we do know Pelekoudas was, and still is, quite the player himself despite not picking up the game until he was 16. He currently has a handicap of around 0 and he played college golf at Pepperdine University in California. He chose to attend Pepperdine because of the "great golf coaches, great practice facilities and courses, and for the unbeatable location of Malibu."

He was not a standout star at college as in three seasons at Pepperdine he played in 12 tournaments (36 rounds) with a scoring average of 76.81.

His favorite player growing up was Tiger Woods (opens in new tab) and his dream foursome would include the 15-time Major winner, Donald Trump, and his Dad. His favorite golf course to caddie at is Quail Hollow whilst his favorite course to play is Monterrey Peninsula CC. He cites his interests outside of golf as basketball, going to the gym, fishing, going to the beach and traveling. Finally his favorite sports teams are the Chicago Cubs, New England Patriots and Michigan football and basketball.