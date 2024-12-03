Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the best players in the world head to South Africa for one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour season, where an eye-catching payout is available
One of the most prestigious events of the DP World Tour season takes place at Gary Player Country Club in South Africa with the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The event is dubbed “Africa’s Major,” and there’s a prize money payout to match that billing.
For the fourth successive year, players will be competing for a share of a $6m purse - one of the largest of the DP World Tour season. The winner is in line for a $1.025m payout, while the runner-up will claim $665,000.
The tournament also marks the third of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which will crown its own champion after the concluding AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open later in the month.
As well as a $200,000 bonus payout available to the winner, it also offers exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season, which hosts many of the biggest tournaments of the season.
There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer, as well as Ryder Cup points for European players in the field.
Below is the prize money payout for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,025,000
|2nd
|$665,000
|3rd
|$381,000
|4th
|$302,000
|5th
|$256,000
|6th
|$212,000
|7th
|$182,000
|8th
|$152,000
|9th
|$136,000
|10th
|$121,000
|11th
|$111,000
|12th
|$104,000
|13th
|$98,000
|14th
|$93,000
|15th
|$89,000
|16th
|$85,000
|17th
|$82,000
|18th
|$78,000
|19th
|$75,000
|20th
|$73,000
|21st
|$71,000
|22nd
|$69,000
|23rd
|$67,000
|24th
|$65,000
|25th
|$63,000
|26th
|$61,000
|27th
|$59,200
|28th
|$57,400
|29th
|$55,600
|30th
|$53,800
|31st
|$52,000
|32nd
|$50,200
|33rd
|$48,400
|34th
|$46,600
|35th
|$44,800
|36th
|$43,000
|37th
|$41,700
|38th
|$40,400
|39th
|$39,200
|40th
|$38,000
|41st
|$36,800
|42nd
|$35,600
|43rd
|$34,400
|44th
|$33,200
|45th
|$32,000
|46th
|$30,800
|47th
|$29,600
|48th
|$28,400
|49th
|$27,200
|50th
|$26,000
|51st
|$24,800
|52nd
|$23,600
|53rd
|$22,400
|54th
|$21,200
|55th
|$20,600
|56th
|$20,000
|57th
|$19,400
|58th
|$18,800
|59th
|$18,200
|60th
|$17,600
|61st
|$17,000
|62nd
|$16,400
|63rd
|$15,800
|64th
|$15,200
|65th
|$14,600
|66th
|$14,100
Who Are The Star Names In The Nedbank Golf Challenge?
In 2023, Max Homa became the fifth American to win the tournament thanks to a commanding performance in his maiden appearance at the event. He defends his title, along with the two he beat, Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Other big-name PGA Tour players teeing it up in South Africa are Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. Thomas Detry also plays, along with local stars including Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
As well as high-profile players from the US-based circuit, the tournament has also attracted many of the top stars the DP World Tour has to offer.
Paul Waring, who won November’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, will compete on the PGA Tour in 2025 after the victory helped him become one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a card, and he competes this week too.
Another player who holds both DP World Tour and PGA Tour cards is 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, and he also appears. Other standout names include Matteo Manassero, who will also be on the PGA Tour next season, rising star Aldrich Potgieter and Jordan Smith, who narrowly missed out on a PGA Tour card.
There’s also a place for the winner of last week’s Australian Open, Ryggs Johnston.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
