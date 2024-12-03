Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

Some of the best players in the world head to South Africa for one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour season, where an eye-catching payout is available

One of the most prestigious events of the DP World Tour season takes place at Gary Player Country Club in South Africa with the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The event is dubbed “Africa’s Major,” and there’s a prize money payout to match that billing.

For the fourth successive year, players will be competing for a share of a $6m purse - one of the largest of the DP World Tour season. The winner is in line for a $1.025m payout, while the runner-up will claim $665,000.

The tournament also marks the third of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which will crown its own champion after the concluding AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open later in the month.

As well as a $200,000 bonus payout available to the winner, it also offers exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season, which hosts many of the biggest tournaments of the season.

There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer, as well as Ryder Cup points for European players in the field.

Below is the prize money payout for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,025,000
2nd$665,000
3rd$381,000
4th$302,000
5th$256,000
6th$212,000
7th$182,000
8th$152,000
9th$136,000
10th$121,000
11th$111,000
12th$104,000
13th$98,000
14th$93,000
15th$89,000
16th$85,000
17th$82,000
18th$78,000
19th$75,000
20th$73,000
21st$71,000
22nd$69,000
23rd$67,000
24th$65,000
25th$63,000
26th$61,000
27th$59,200
28th$57,400
29th$55,600
30th$53,800
31st$52,000
32nd$50,200
33rd$48,400
34th$46,600
35th$44,800
36th$43,000
37th$41,700
38th$40,400
39th$39,200
40th$38,000
41st$36,800
42nd$35,600
43rd$34,400
44th$33,200
45th$32,000
46th$30,800
47th$29,600
48th$28,400
49th$27,200
50th$26,000
51st$24,800
52nd$23,600
53rd$22,400
54th$21,200
55th$20,600
56th$20,000
57th$19,400
58th$18,800
59th$18,200
60th$17,600
61st$17,000
62nd$16,400
63rd$15,800
64th$15,200
65th$14,600
66th$14,100

Who Are The Star Names In The Nedbank Golf Challenge?

In 2023, Max Homa became the fifth American to win the tournament thanks to a commanding performance in his maiden appearance at the event. He defends his title, along with the two he beat, Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Other big-name PGA Tour players teeing it up in South Africa are Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. Thomas Detry also plays, along with local stars including Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

As well as high-profile players from the US-based circuit, the tournament has also attracted many of the top stars the DP World Tour has to offer.

Paul Waring, who won November’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, will compete on the PGA Tour in 2025 after the victory helped him become one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a card, and he competes this week too.

Another player who holds both DP World Tour and PGA Tour cards is 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, and he also appears. Other standout names include Matteo Manassero, who will also be on the PGA Tour next season, rising star Aldrich Potgieter and Jordan Smith, who narrowly missed out on a PGA Tour card.

There’s also a place for the winner of last week’s Australian Open, Ryggs Johnston.

