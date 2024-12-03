Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

One of the most prestigious events of the DP World Tour season takes place at Gary Player Country Club in South Africa with the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The event is dubbed “Africa’s Major,” and there’s a prize money payout to match that billing.

For the fourth successive year, players will be competing for a share of a $6m purse - one of the largest of the DP World Tour season. The winner is in line for a $1.025m payout, while the runner-up will claim $665,000.

The tournament also marks the third of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which will crown its own champion after the concluding AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open later in the month.

As well as a $200,000 bonus payout available to the winner, it also offers exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season, which hosts many of the biggest tournaments of the season.

There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer, as well as Ryder Cup points for European players in the field.

Below is the prize money payout for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,025,000 2nd $665,000 3rd $381,000 4th $302,000 5th $256,000 6th $212,000 7th $182,000 8th $152,000 9th $136,000 10th $121,000 11th $111,000 12th $104,000 13th $98,000 14th $93,000 15th $89,000 16th $85,000 17th $82,000 18th $78,000 19th $75,000 20th $73,000 21st $71,000 22nd $69,000 23rd $67,000 24th $65,000 25th $63,000 26th $61,000 27th $59,200 28th $57,400 29th $55,600 30th $53,800 31st $52,000 32nd $50,200 33rd $48,400 34th $46,600 35th $44,800 36th $43,000 37th $41,700 38th $40,400 39th $39,200 40th $38,000 41st $36,800 42nd $35,600 43rd $34,400 44th $33,200 45th $32,000 46th $30,800 47th $29,600 48th $28,400 49th $27,200 50th $26,000 51st $24,800 52nd $23,600 53rd $22,400 54th $21,200 55th $20,600 56th $20,000 57th $19,400 58th $18,800 59th $18,200 60th $17,600 61st $17,000 62nd $16,400 63rd $15,800 64th $15,200 65th $14,600 66th $14,100

Who Are The Star Names In The Nedbank Golf Challenge?

Will Zalatoris is one of several PGA Tour players competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Max Homa became the fifth American to win the tournament thanks to a commanding performance in his maiden appearance at the event. He defends his title, along with the two he beat, Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Other big-name PGA Tour players teeing it up in South Africa are Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. Thomas Detry also plays, along with local stars including Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is one of the high-profile South Africans competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as high-profile players from the US-based circuit, the tournament has also attracted many of the top stars the DP World Tour has to offer.

Paul Waring, who won November’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, will compete on the PGA Tour in 2025 after the victory helped him become one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a card, and he competes this week too.

Another player who holds both DP World Tour and PGA Tour cards is 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, and he also appears. Other standout names include Matteo Manassero, who will also be on the PGA Tour next season, rising star Aldrich Potgieter and Jordan Smith, who narrowly missed out on a PGA Tour card.

There’s also a place for the winner of last week’s Australian Open, Ryggs Johnston.

