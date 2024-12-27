7 Cheapest PGA Tour Green Fees
These courses all offer the PGA Tour experience for prices that won't break the bank
The PGA Tour is the premier golf circuit in the world, where many of the best players tee it up in tournaments hosted on pristine courses.
From Pebble Beach to TPC Sawgrass, the tour takes in some bucket list venues all over the country that are a mix of super private to publicly available to play.
Of the PGA Tour courses you can play, many of them are on the pricey side due to their prestige, facilities and top conditioning, but some are fairly reasonable if you play them at the right time of year or get a deal.
So, which PGA Tour courses are the cheapest to play? We take a look...
Memorial Park Golf Course: Houston Open venue
Memorial Park was host of the Houston Open from 1951 to 1963 and hosted again in 2021, 2022 and 2024. It's set to welcome the event again in 2025.
The redesigned layout has been played by a number of greats through the years including Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Jimmy Demaret, as well as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler who finished runner-up in the tournament in 2024.
The course is a public venue and offers a PGA Tour experience for a very reasonable price. Monday-Thursday rates are $120 with twilight rates of just $90, while Fri-Sun rounds cost $140, with twilights at $110.
The real bargains here come for Houston residents, who can follow in their PGA Tour heroes' footsteps from between $21-$38 depending on the day and time.
Torrey Pines: Farmers Insurance Open venue
Not only do you get to play at a PGA Tour venue at Torrey Pines, with the San Diego venue hosting the Farmers Insurance Open each year, you also get to play a two-time US Open course.
Tiger Woods won in 2008 and Jon Rahm claimed his maiden Major in 2021, while Woods has also won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times.
It's one of the few US public courses to have hosted Majors, and it's very reasonable to play.
The North Course, which hosts one round of the Farmers Insurance Open, costs $148 to play Mon-Thu and $185 on weekends with a twilight rate of just $92 in the week and $117 at the weekend.
The South Course is the one that most golfers will wish to play, though, as the US Open course and venue for the Farmers Insurance Open final two rounds. That is more expensive at $246 in the week and $306 at the weekend with more affordable twilight rates of $148 in the week and $185 at the weekend. Not bad for a US Open course.
And like Memorial Park in Houston, fees are substantially cheaper for San Diego residents. Locals can play the North for anywhere between $32-$66 and the South from $43-$88.
Port Royal Golf Course: Bermuda Championship
The stunning Port Royal Golf Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones and hosts the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship each year.
It also previously held the 36-hole Grand Slam of Golf event where the year's four men's Major champions teed it up so you will be walking in the footsteps of some of golf's modern greats.
And golfers can get some good deals to play the course, with 'sunset' twilight rates of just $60. Weekday tee times cost $178, while weekend green fees are actually cheaper at $133. Bermuda residents can play for $80 in the week and $101 on weekends.
TPC Louisiana: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
You can get the TPC experience and play the course that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won on in 2024 for a reasonable price.
The course is a Pete Dye design that opened in 2004 and is the best public course in the State of Louisiana. The venue has been the long-time host of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, which has had a unique doubles format since 2017.
Rates start from $69 for local residents and $169 for non-residents. We found most non-resident fees to be $239 in the mornings, with early afternoon rates at $149.
Dunes Golf and Beach Club: Myrtle Beach Classic
The Robert Trent Jones-designed Dunes Golf and Beach Club plays host for the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic, having held the US Women's Open in 1962.
It's considered to be one of South Carolina's best courses and is officially a private country club, although tee times are available online and via tour providers.
Greens fees range from $183 to $213, which seems a good deal for a course that is a PGA Tour venue and rated as the best in the golf-rich Myrtle Beach.
TPC Deere Run: John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois has been the host of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic since 2000, which has seen the likes of Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Vijay Singh and Steve Stricker as champions.
The course is part of the TPC network, with rates starting at $124 although reported fees go up to $269 depending on the time and day you play.
If you're a local and want to play the course throughout the year, unlimited golf costs $2,800.
Grand Reserve Golf Club: Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Golf Club has 36-holes and was designed by 1992 US Open champion Tom Kite.
It has hosted the Puerto Rico Open since 2008 over a composite course, with green fees at $225. Lower twilight rates are reportedly also available.
