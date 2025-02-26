7 Most Expensive PGA Tour Green Fees

The PGA Tour is home to the world's best golfers and a number of the world's best courses.

From TPC Sawgrass to Pebble Beach, the US-based circuit takes in some bucket list venues that golfers get to know and love from seeing them year-in, year-out on their TV screens.

And while many of the courses featured on the PGA Tour are open to the public to follow in their heroes' footsteps, a number of them do come in at a premium price. With that price you'll get the chance to test yourself on the same courses as the pros while getting a memorable experience and playing on pristine surfaces.

So, which are the most expensive green fees on the PGA Tour? We take a look...

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Home of the PGA Tour's headquarters and its flagship event, The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course is one of the world's most famous golf courses.

From video games and the unofficial fifth Major, golf fans know the course extremely well and many will have it on their bucket lists due to the 'island green' 17th hole.

The Ponte Vedre Beach course, located just south of Jacksonville, Florida, is open to public play every day but it carries one of the most expensive green fees in the world.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prices start from $550 for play during the months of June-August, while a round between September to May starts at $750, rising to $900. Rates include your green fee, cart fee, forecaddie base rate, and a bag of balls at the practice range.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach is easily one of the world's most famous golf courses along with St Andrews and Augusta National, and it's regarded as America's best public golf course.

The iconic Monterrey Peninsula layout hosts the Pebble Beach Pro-Am each year on the PGA Tour and has also been the venue for six US Opens and one US Women's Open.

Green fees cost $675 plus a $55pp cart fee. To get a tee time, you must either be staying at one of the three resorts or book your slot within 24 hours.

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TPC Scottsdale hosts the WM Phoenix Open each year in what is one of golf's most famous tournaments.

The People's Open, or the 'Greatest Show On Grass', is known for the 16th hole stadium par 3 - and it is open to the public.

The fame comes with a premium price, though, with rates for TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course ranging between $379-$579.

Puntacana Resort and Club (Corales Course)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Fazio's Corales Course at Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic is not one of the PGA Tour's most famous but it's a beauty.

The Puntacana Resort and Club Championship course features six oceanside holes with stunning views throughout. You can tackle the 'Devil's Elbow' final three holes where you'll have to carry your drive on the 18th across the Bay of Corales - but it doesn't come cheap.

A round on the Corales course costs $495 with Caribbean Tee Times (including transport) from November to April, with rates reportedly costing $395 between May to October.

The Puntacana Resort has its own golf packages, which include a stay at the resort and a round at Pete Dye's La Cana Golf Club as well as the Corales.

Kapalua (Plantation Course)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour starts out each and every year in Hawaii, with Kapalua Resort's stunning Plantation Course hosting the tour's best players for The Sentry - which is now one of the PGA Tour's big $20m Signature Events.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, which is situated on on Hawaii's Maui island, was designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. The long, undulating layout features breathtaking views from every hole and has seen some of golf's biggest names triumph through the years.

The resort welcomes members of the public and resort guests to play its Plantation and Bay courses, with the iconic Plantation layout costing $469 to play in 2025 plus a $65 rider fee.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harbour Town Golf Links is one of the PGA Tour's most iconic and loved golf courses, having hosted the RBC Heritage since 1969.

We always look forward to seeing the red and white lighthouse each year, which comes after a short (by modern standards) and tricky Pete Dye layout that winds in and out of trees before concluding at the water's edge.

Amateur golfers can play the course, which is operated by Sea Pines Resort, with rates reportedly ranging from $345 and $552, depending on the season.

Alternatively, golfers can book packages with Sea Pines Resort that includes overnight stays and rounds at the resort's other two courses, Heron Point and Atlantic Dunes.

El Cardonal at Diamonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diamonte at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico is a private community but guests can book rental stays. A stay must be a minimum of three nights and gives access to WWT Championship host course El Cardonal, which was designed by Tiger Woods.

There are various accommodation options ranging from studios to entire villas. There's also the Davis Love III-designed Dunes course, a Tiger Woods-designed par 3 course as well as multiple restaurants and bars, spa, fitness areas, pools and more - including a 10-acre 'Crystal Lagoon' pool.

When you add up the cost of the resort stay and tee time, it is certainly a premium price. The resort's tagline on its website is: "More than a luxury resort. It's a way of life."

El Cardonal course green fees start at $320 according to Cabovillas.com.

If you're looking to still get the tour experience but at a more affordable cost, check out a selection of the cheapest PGA Tour green fees, which include a number of well-known venues seen each and every year on our screens.