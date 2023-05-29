Which LIV Golf Players Have Qualified For The US Open?

In May, Brooks Koepka became the first LIV Golf player to win a Major Championship, after surging to victory at Oak Hill Country Club to take the PGA Championship title.

Ever since the rebel circuit was formed, a number of players who have opted to join the Saudi-backed circuit have been accused of being past their prime – or in it just for the payday.

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, however, never wastes an opportunity to back his players, and strongly contests the theory that any of the current crop of LIV players are past their best and simply looking to boost their bank accounts.

Certainly, in Koepka, who in lifting the Wanamaker Trophy celebrated Major victory number five, the Australian may have a point. After coming close to claiming the Green Jacket in April, Koepka responded in style to win the season’s second Major, and he’s clearly one of the hottest players on the planet right now.

And with 12 LIV Golf players currently scheduled to tee it up in California in June (15-18), who is to say another of Norman’s men won’t follow Koepka into the Major winners’ circle, especially given that eight of these players already have one on their CV?

After the conclusion of the PGA Championship, a number of other big names made it onto the list for the 2023 Open. And on the USGA’s website for the current field for the US Open, the 12 LIV players who are currently listed to take part, are: Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith.

Brooks Koepka landed his fifth Major at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

One LIV player to have made it to the west coast the hard way is 2017 Masters champion, Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard qualified for his 24th consecutive US Open after shooting nine-under-par in qualifying, making it through a stacked field at Bent Tree Country Club and Northwood Club in Dallas.

Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, who won the US Open in 2010, missed out on a playoff by a single stroke. The LIV Golf player and Cleeks GC representative also teed it up in Dallas, but the former Ryder Cup star played the last 11 holes in three over to come up agonisingly short.

The list of players who will be teeing up to contest the 123rd US Open continues to grow, with qualifying still taking place around the globe.

LIV GOLF PLAYERS CURRENTLY AT THE 2023 US OPEN

Abraham Ancer

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith