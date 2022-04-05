What Putter Does Justin Thomas Use?

What putter does American Justin Thomas currently have in his bag?

What Putter Does Justin Thomas Use
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Parker
By
published

What Putter Does Justin Thomas Use?

With one Major title and a Players Championship already under his belt, it's safe to say Justin Thomas is very good at putting. He's also been a Titleist staff player for a while and he's pretty much exclusively had a Scotty Cameron putter in his hands. But with so many Scotty Cameron models on the market, which one does Justin Thomas use on the greens? 

What Putter Does Justin Thomas Use?

Thomas was seen using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Tour prototype a few months ago featuring what the company calls a "knuckle neck." However he has gone back to a his trusty Scotty Cameron X 5.5 Tour model right now after an AJGA event in which he had to justify himself to a 15-year-old boy. 

In August 2021 Thomas said; "He was using the putter, pretty much my putter that Scotty Cameron, the line that we kind of came out with, and he was like, You know, when are you going to use it again? Are you still using the long neck? I was like, yeah, I am, and I was kind of explaining it, and he's just like, Well, when are you going to start using it again? And I found myself defending myself to this 15-year-old.

"I was like, Why am I not using this thing? I've had a lot of success. It's not like I'm making a lot of putts with what I have. If you're putting well, any of us can go out and putt with anything. I don't know, it kind of hit me. I'm like, the kid's got a point."

Justni Thomas at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The X 5.5 is the smallest in the Phantom range of Scotty Cameron putters and is ideal for those who don’t want to be bombarded with sightlines when looking down at the ball. When we tested it, long range and short putts fell in with regularity, just because of how well balanced the overall design was and the resulting timing we were able to achieve.

We also really enjoyed the stock pistol grip, which Thomas also uses, which is thicker at the top to sit in your hands more comfortably and encourage better control of pace and the face. For an even more in-depth look at Justin Thomas' golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.

Dan Parker
Dan Parker

Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time. 


Dan is currently playing: 


Driver: Ping G425 Max 

Fairway: Ping G425 Max 

Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz 

Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW) 

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro

Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham 

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.