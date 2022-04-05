Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Putter Does Justin Thomas Use?

With one Major title and a Players Championship already under his belt, it's safe to say Justin Thomas is very good at putting. He's also been a Titleist staff player for a while and he's pretty much exclusively had a Scotty Cameron putter in his hands. But with so many Scotty Cameron models on the market, which one does Justin Thomas use on the greens?

Thomas was seen using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Tour prototype a few months ago featuring what the company calls a "knuckle neck." However he has gone back to a his trusty Scotty Cameron X 5.5 Tour model right now after an AJGA event in which he had to justify himself to a 15-year-old boy.

In August 2021 Thomas said; "He was using the putter, pretty much my putter that Scotty Cameron, the line that we kind of came out with, and he was like, You know, when are you going to use it again? Are you still using the long neck? I was like, yeah, I am, and I was kind of explaining it, and he's just like, Well, when are you going to start using it again? And I found myself defending myself to this 15-year-old.

"I was like, Why am I not using this thing? I've had a lot of success. It's not like I'm making a lot of putts with what I have. If you're putting well, any of us can go out and putt with anything. I don't know, it kind of hit me. I'm like, the kid's got a point."

The X 5.5 is the smallest in the Phantom range of Scotty Cameron putters and is ideal for those who don’t want to be bombarded with sightlines when looking down at the ball. When we tested it, long range and short putts fell in with regularity, just because of how well balanced the overall design was and the resulting timing we were able to achieve.

We also really enjoyed the stock pistol grip, which Thomas also uses, which is thicker at the top to sit in your hands more comfortably and encourage better control of pace and the face. For an even more in-depth look at Justin Thomas' golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.