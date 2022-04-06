What Putter Does Bryson DeChambeau Use?
The enigmatic American uses a very unique putter on Tour...
Known primarily for his big hitting out on course, Bryson DeChambeau has quietly become one of the best putters out on Tour. He uses a very unique style and also a very unique putter model. Let's take a look at exactly what putter he uses and how he uses it on the greens...
Bryson currently uses a SIK Pro C-Series Armlock putter. It's a rare model to be seen on the PGA Tour and it allows Bryson to putt in his very particular way. Let's start with armlock, a technique that isn't brand-new on Tour and has been used by the likes of Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley and Webb Simpson. By resting a longer putter shaft against the leading arm, the leading wrist is locked in place and allows Bryson to control his putting arc much more easily. Bryson committed to using this method in 2017 and has improved every year in the PGA Tour putting statistics since.
Onto the technology of the head itself and SIK has developed one of the most unique putter faces currently in the modern game. The putter face uses SIK's the patented Descending Loft Technology where sections of the face decrease in loft from top to bottom in order to get consistent launch if your angle of attack changes. This means that striking it out of different parts of the face won't affect the launch of the ball as it travels along the green.
Performance wise, there is a lot to like about SIK - specifically how well the ball hugs the ground after you strike it and how consistent the distance of where putts finish is, especially from long range. For even more detail about Bryson's SIK putter and the rest of his golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.
