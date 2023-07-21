What Putter Does Brian Harman Use?
The American left-hander uses a TaylorMade model that was originally released in 2016
Brian Harman is a two-time PGA Tour winner who has won $29m on course since turning professional in 2009.
It's safe to say the Georgian left-hander is solid on the greens, and he was spectacular over the first two days at the 151st Open Championship, where he was ten-under-par for the first 36 holes.
For the first two rounds at Royal Liverpool, the 36-year-old ranked 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining +8.35 strokes vs the field. He holed over 264ft of putts over the first two days.
Harman, who ranked 77th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour last season, and 25th the season before, has used his current model for some time now.
The American uses a near-full bag of Titleist clubs but his putter is actually an old TaylorMade model.
Harman's flat stick of choice is the TaylorMade Spider OS CB. The 'OS' stands for 'Oversized' and the 'CB' stands for 'Counter Balanced'. It's a forgiving mallet that has been designed with a high MOI to help golfers who might struggle to always find the middle of the face every time.
Clearly for Harman, currently the 26th-best male golfer in the world, that's not a problem he struggles with so he must enjoy the feel and look of the Spider OS CB. However, he revealed at Royal Liverpool that he nearly replaced his old fabled flat stick.
"There was a time middle of this year to where we were seriously thinking about going to the bullpen and pulling out something different," he said.
"It's been a good putter, but she's been misbehaving a lot this year. Last few weeks I found a little something on the greens that I felt like gave me a little better roll. I had one really nice day of putting at the US Open, and then the following weeks I putted really nice.
"Just trying to maintain that. Just good fundamentals and putting a good roll on it."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
