What Putter Does Brian Harman Use?

Brian Harman is a two-time PGA Tour winner who has won $29m on course since turning professional in 2009.

It's safe to say the Georgian left-hander is solid on the greens, and he was spectacular over the first two days at the 151st Open Championship, where he was ten-under-par for the first 36 holes.

For the first two rounds at Royal Liverpool, the 36-year-old ranked 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining +8.35 strokes vs the field. He holed over 264ft of putts over the first two days.

Harman, who ranked 77th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour last season, and 25th the season before, has used his current model for some time now.

The American uses a near-full bag of Titleist clubs but his putter is actually an old TaylorMade model.

Harman's flat stick of choice is the TaylorMade Spider OS CB. The 'OS' stands for 'Oversized' and the 'CB' stands for 'Counter Balanced'. It's a forgiving mallet that has been designed with a high MOI to help golfers who might struggle to always find the middle of the face every time.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Clearly for Harman, currently the 26th-best male golfer in the world, that's not a problem he struggles with so he must enjoy the feel and look of the Spider OS CB. However, he revealed at Royal Liverpool that he nearly replaced his old fabled flat stick.

"There was a time middle of this year to where we were seriously thinking about going to the bullpen and pulling out something different," he said.

"It's been a good putter, but she's been misbehaving a lot this year. Last few weeks I found a little something on the greens that I felt like gave me a little better roll. I had one really nice day of putting at the US Open, and then the following weeks I putted really nice.

"Just trying to maintain that. Just good fundamentals and putting a good roll on it."